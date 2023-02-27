Open in App
Hillsboro, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Murder suspect detained after reportedly fleeing Washington County Courthouse

By Mark Miller,

5 days ago

A Cornelius man who was set to appear in court Monday, Feb. 27, for a murder trial ran from the Washington County Courthouse, prompting a manhunt for about two hours in downtown Hillsboro, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Edi Villalobos Jr. is charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Artemio Guzman-Olvera, among other offenses. His trial began last week.

The Sheriff’s Office said just before noon on Twitter that Villalobos “ran out” of the courthouse.

“Law enforcement is (actively) searching for him in the area of downtown Hillsboro. Everyone is asked to avoid the area,” the Sheriff’s Office added in a follow-up Tweet.

Villalobos, 28, was ultimately taken into custody without incident, the Sheriff’s Office said just before 1:45 p.m. Monday.

