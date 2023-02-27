French hospital reports 80 to 100 ski-related injuries per day

Photo Credit: MediaProduction (iStock).

Hospital De Grenoble, a French hospital located in Tronche, is processing roughly 80 to 100 ski-related injuries per day, according to a recent interview with the hospital's head of the emergency department Dr. Jean-Jacques Banihachémi in FranceInfo.

The high number of accidents has to do with the inconsistent snow texture and accumulations, and an increase in resort attendance in the area, the report reads.

According to an article by The Connexion, warm temps have contributed to "heavy, slushy" snow, which can be dangerous to navigate in on skis.

" [...] what is quite impressive is the number of femoral neck fractures among young people. And it's extremely serious, because these are relatively heavy surgeries. We also has a lot of knee fractures and leg fractures on the increase. As far as the upper limbs are concerned, shoulder and wrist fractures predominate," Dr. Banihachémi said (e.g., Google Translate).

