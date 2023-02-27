Slain Sayreville Councilwoman’s Funeral, March 4th in Newark

SAYREVILLE, NJ — Funeral services for murdered Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Konadu Dwumfour will be Saturday, March 4th, at Bethany Baptist Church, with services expected to draw large numbers of mourners to the West Market Street church.

The services come over a month since Dwumfour, 30, was shot multiple times on the evening of Feb. 1st, as she sat in her SUV outside her apartment in Sayreville’s Parlin section, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

The FBI has joined Middlesex County prosecutor’s detectives and Sayreville police to investigate Dwumfour’s murder. Authorities have not speculated about a motive, and so far no arrests have been made.

Dwumfour, a Republican, was elected to the Sayreville Borough Council in 2021, the first Black woman voted into public office in this Central Jersey community. She married Nigerian pastor Ezechukwu Peter Akwue in November, and she leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter.

Born in East Orange, Dwumfour moved to Parlin after earning a bachelor’s degree from William Paterson University. As a council member, Dwumfour was liaison to the local Public Safety departments, including police, fire and emergency management. She was also a trained volunteer EMT with the Sayreville Emergency Squad.

She has also served as an assistant pastor for Newark’s Champions Royal Assembly USA Campus Ministry. Eunice was also once a youth leader at The Church of Pentecost U.S.A–Newark Assembly.

Over the past few weeks, several people – including former Assemblyman John Wisniewski from Sayreville – said Dwumfour’s murder may be linked to her role as treasurer for Newark’s Champions Royal Assembly, a charismatic Christian ministry based in Nigeria.

Authorities declined to confirm that speculation.

According to her obituary, Dwumfour is survived by her husband, Ezechukwu Peter Akwue and her daughter, Nicole Fatima Teliano; her parents, Prince Kofi and Mary Dwumfour, her siblings Samuel, Bernard, Elijah, and Pricilla, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation and funeral services will be Saturday March 4th, at Bethany Baptist Church, 275 West Market St. from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Hollywood Memorial Park, 1500 Stuyvesant Ave., Union, N.J.

Newark officials say they anticipate a large crowd of mourners to attend based on the turnout for a Feb. 8 memorial service at Epic Church International in Sayreville, where hundreds of people – including state, county and local public officials – came to express condolences during that 90-minute remembrance.








