How Much Does Teeth Cleaning for Dogs Cost? (2023 Guide)

Just like humans, a dog’s oral hygiene is an important part of their overall health and well-being. And though people may joke about that all-too-familiar “doggie breath,” it can be a sign of something far more serious, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Bad breath in dogs can be a sign of uncontrolled bacteria, which can lead to gum disease and eventually tooth decay and loss.

Learning about and taking care of your dog’s dental health can lead to a vastly improved life—for both of you. While it is helpful to brush your dog’s teeth at home, the best way to prevent severe tooth problems in dogs is to visit your veterinarian for a professional teeth cleaning. Taking the time to take care of your dog’s oral hygiene will make life much easier in the long run.

How Much Does Teeth Cleaning for Dogs Cost?

Teeth cleaning for dogs typically costs anywhere between $170 to $350 if done by a general practitioner veterinarian, or up to $4,000 when performed by a board-certified veterinary dentist at a high-end facility, with potentially other procedures involved. And while both can provide quality dental care, a veterinary dentist has received a doctorate in veterinary medicine and surgery and has specialized knowledge and training in animal dentistry.

Multiple factors can affect the cost of teeth cleaning including extractions, medications, advanced imaging, specialized procedures and the general health of the dog. Some dog owners may feel more comfortable with a veterinary dentist if their dog is older, has underlying health issues, or needs a more extensive procedure, such as a root canal.

Factors That Affect the Cost of Teeth Cleaning

Who is conducting the teeth cleaning. There will be a price difference between a general practitioner vs. a board-certified veterinary dentist working with your animal.

There will be a price difference between a general practitioner vs. a board-certified veterinary dentist working with your animal. The extent of the procedure. If the dog requires a simple tartar scraping, the cost will be lower than it would be for a dog that requires complete dental X-rays and ultrasonic cleaning fillings.

If the dog requires a simple tartar scraping, the cost will be lower than it would be for a dog that requires complete dental X-rays and ultrasonic cleaning fillings. Pre-cleaning prep. Some vet clinics require full X-rays and tests to be conducted before they proceed with a teeth cleaning.

Some vet clinics require full X-rays and tests to be conducted before they proceed with a teeth cleaning. The dog’s overall health. If the dog is older or has health issues, more tests and closer monitoring during a cleaning will be required.

If the dog is older or has health issues, more tests and closer monitoring during a cleaning will be required. The severity of the dental disease. If the dog’s teeth have deteriorated extensively, more work will need to be done to bring the dog’s mouth back to good health.

“The biggest influences on pricing include the severity of dental disease, the need for tooth extractions, and time under anesthesia,” Dr. Paula Simons, D.V.M., a veterinary consultant for K9 of Mine, an education website about dogs, wrote in an email to Forbes Advisor.

What’s Included in the Cost of Teeth Cleaning for Dogs?

It is always a good idea to request an itemized estimate before the teeth cleaning takes place to make sure you are clear on the costs associated with the procedure and what will be included in the final price.

While it can vary from vet clinic to vet clinic, the cost of a teeth cleaning for dogs usually includes the initial consultation, a pre-cleaning oral exam (which often includes dental X-rays), anesthesia during the procedure, scaling and polishing and after care medication. Some clinics also include a follow-up visit in the teeth cleaning cost.

What’s Not Included in the Cost of Teeth Cleaning for Dogs?

Any additional treatments or ongoing follow-up care are not typically included in the cost of a teeth cleaning. Other things that are not often included in the quoted cost for a teeth cleaning include the following:

Post-dentistry or anesthesia complications

Blood work prior to anesthesia

Electrocardiograms or more extensive X-rays prior to cleaning

Tooth extractions

Anything that requires more work on the part of the vet clinic or additional work during the cleaning will result in charges outside of the total cost.

Is Teeth Cleaning Required for Dogs?

While not required for dogs, professional teeth cleaning for dogs is strongly recommended by veterinarians as part of a dog’s oral health care plan.

The American Veterinary Medical Association recommends that a veterinarian check your dog’s teeth and gums at least once a year to look for early signs of oral health issues.

“Dogs need regular professional teeth cleanings throughout their lives, usually yearly or biannually, depending on their performance during at-home dental care,” Dr. Alex Schechter, D.V.M., founder of Burrwood Veterinary in Detroit, wrote in an email to Forbes Advisor. “Professional teeth cleaning for dogs is necessary to maintain healthy oral hygiene and should never be overlooked.”

The frequency with which your dog may need a professional cleaning will depend largely on your at-home dental care. Regular teeth brushing at home is the best way to protect your dog’s oral health. Home dental care products like pet toothpaste and dental chews can be effective in reducing plaque and tartar buildup.

“However, note that professional cleanings are still the most effective method for removing plaque and tartar and recommended for dogs with advanced dental problems,” Dr. Schechter adds.

Does Pet Insurance Cover Teeth Cleaning for My Dog?

Whether your pet insurance covers a professional teeth cleaning depends entirely on the coverage you’ve chosen for your dog and the extent of the procedure required. Some plans, for example, won’t cover routine cleanings, but will cover dental care performed due to medical issues (such as cracked teeth or periodontitis).

If your insurance doesn’t cover the cost of teeth cleaning, don’t let the price tag deter you from taking care of your beloved companion; there may be alternatives.

Some veterinary clinics offer patients in-house payment plans that splits the final bill into manageable monthly payments. This can be a viable solution if you don’t immediately have the cash for the full-price on hand.

If your vet doesn’t offer a payment plan, you could consider using the CareCredit credit card. This credit card, which is designed to be used for medical expenses, includes veterinary care expenses.

If you do opt to use CareCredit, you should double check that your veterinary provider accepts the card before applying. The card offers short-term financing options (of $200 or more) with six, 12, 18 or 24 months of no interest—but only if you pay the full amount due by the end of the promotional period. This caveat is essential to take note of; if you don’t pay the amount in full by the time the zero-interest period is over, you’ll be charged interest from the original purchase date.

One more increasingly popular option for funding veterinary bills is crowdfunding on sites such as GoFundMe and Waggle. If you turn to crowdfunding, you should take note of any service fees charged by the platform. GoFundMe also has a list of 12 charitable sites that will help pet parents pay their vet bills.

Can Costly Teeth Cleaning Be Prevented?

Even though there is no alternative to a professional teeth cleaning, routine dental care can go a long way to reducing severe dental disease in your dog, Dr. Simons says.

“Feeding your dog dry food and offering chews with nubs can also help your dog scrape plaque off of his teeth himself, reducing your chances of needing dental surgery,” says Dr. Simons. “There are various dental supplements available through your veterinarian as well.”

There are a few things dog owners can do to prevent extensive and costly teeth cleanings, including the following:

Don’t neglect your dog’s oral health. That means brushing regularly and offering dental-cleaning chews and toys.

That means brushing regularly and offering dental-cleaning chews and toys. Educate yourself. Watch videos to learn how to effectively, easily, and safely brush your dog’s teeth on a regular basis.

Watch videos to learn how to effectively, easily, and safely brush your dog’s teeth on a regular basis. Practice. Work with your dog regularly to train them to actually enjoy teeth brushing.

Work with your dog regularly to train them to actually enjoy teeth brushing. Try at-home alternatives. Provide your dog with safe dental treats like bones and chews that help reduce tartar and plaque on their teeth.

Provide your dog with safe dental treats like bones and chews that help reduce tartar and plaque on their teeth. Take advantage of preventative care. Bring your dog to the vet for regular check-ups to catch any dental problems before they become serious issues.

Symptoms of Teeth Issues in Dogs

According to the American Veterinary Dental College, most dogs have some evidence of periodontal disease by the time they reach the age of 3. This is most often indicated by bad breath, a change in eating or chewing habits, or pawing at their mouth and face.

“If you ever have any questions or concerns take your pet to your family veterinarian right away for a proper oral exam,” Dr. Doug Mader, D.V.M., a triple board-certified veterinary specialist wrote in an email to Forbes Advisor. “Prevention is always better than trying to fix a problem once it has started!”

If dog owners witness the following signs, it is a good idea to bring their dog to the vet and have the dog’s teeth checked immediately:

Bad breath

Broken or loose teeth

Extra teeth

Teeth that are discolored or covered in tartar

Abnormal chewing, drooling or dropping food

Reduced appetite or refusing to eat

Pain in or around the mouth

Bleeding from the mouth

Swelling in or around the mouth

Like humans, dogs will also show changes in behavior if they are experiencing dental problems, including irritability.