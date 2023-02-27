Music Boosters prepare for annual breakfast fundraiser

Good food, good company and good music are just a few of the things you can expect to be served next month.

The annual pancake breakfast benefitting Music Boosters of Owatonna (MBO) is scheduled to return March 12 at the Owatonna VFW.

Jesse Hess, MBO co-president, said the annual breakfast has been a tradition for many years as a precursor to the annual benefit concert in April.

Guests will be able to enjoy a buffet of breakfast foods including pancakes, french toast, eggs, sausage and a variety of beverages.

Music students from both the high school and middle school will also be there to showcase their talents with a selection of songs.

“The VFW is such a well-oiled machine and they make the breakfast so pleasant for everyone,” Hess said. “The food is great and the volunteers who cook and get everything ready are so supportive of the music programs with the schools.”

MBO has been instrumental — pun intended — in helping music students of all ages get involved in singing and learning to play instruments. They have assisted in lesson fees for students in all different levels, assisted in costs for instruments, purchased choir robes and recently assisted in fees to sponsor students at the All State Concert earlier this month at Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis.

The organization was established in 1982 by a group of local community members in response to budget cuts that endangered the music education programs within the Owatonna School District. The initial group’s mission was to support the students who desired to be involved in music and advocate for the importance of music education for all students and the community. Today, the mission of MBO remains the same.

“We as an organization want to support music and advocate for music education in our schools,” Hess said. “Music is something that is life long. The kids will always have music from the time they start until they are well into adulthood. Every dollar we receive helps kids experience music and opens doors for opportunities to have music always be a part of their lives.”

Middle School Band Director Joe Zastrow said the kids get excited to perform and help out at the breakfast each year.

“All of us teachers put out a sign up sheet, because all of the kids who help at the breakfast volunteer,” he said. “And the open slots usually fill up pretty quickly.”

It’s known among the students that MBO is passionate about giving music to every student, and many are happy to help and enjoy being with the community.

“The VFW folks are there to cook everything for us and MBO staff is there to supervise, but the kids really get involved with helping with everything else,” Hess said. “They’re out there clearing and cleaning tables, bringing out the food and coffee and stuff. It’s great to see so many people come together for a common cause.”

Hess encourages anyone interested in attending the breakfast to get in touch with any of the band students to purchase a ticket in advance. Tickets are also available at Tone Music and will be sold at the door the day of the event.