Open in App
Surprise, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Surprise Independent

Grand to stage bench-side comedy in Surprise

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yyxpy_0l1e2P6k00

The Grand Drama and Comedy Club will be perform the play “A Bench in the Sun” at the Sonoran Plaza Theater during the March 16 weekend.

Show times are at 7 p.m. March 16 through 18, plus 1:30 p.m. March 18 and 3 p.m. March 19 at the Sonoran Plaza Theater, 19753 N. Remington Drive.

Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at granddrama.com, SunCityGrand.com or in person at the Activities Desk (open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) at the above address.

Some tickets may also be available at the door 30 minutes before showtime.

“A Bench in the Sun” is a comedy written by well-known playwright Ron Clark. It looks at the life of longtime friends Harold and Burt, who live in a retirement home and spend much of their time bickering on a bench.

A once-famous actress moves in. All three of them learn the retirment home is up for sale and join forces to prevent having to find a new place to live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GVvrx_0l1e2P6k00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy