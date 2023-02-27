Open in App
Marshall, TX
See more from this location?
KPVI Newschannel 6

East Texas woman makes history as first Black female licensed bail bonds business owner

By Robin Y. Richardson ryrichardson@ marshallnewsmessenger.com,

6 days ago
Becoming the first African American female licensed bail bonds business owner in her town is a dream come true for Marshall resident Ta’mesha Tuck. Tuck...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
House fire claims life of elderly woman in 300 block of E. 78th
Shreveport, LA16 hours ago
Children safe after car crushed by sign during tornado
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Storm cleanup continues following Shreveport tornadoes
Shreveport, LA17 hours ago
LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine students receive their white coats
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Tornado damage surveys for 3/2 and 3/3/2023
Shreveport, LA1 day ago
Stallard's event benefits Kilgore College
Kilgore, TX3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy