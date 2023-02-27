Ocean United Launches Re-Election Campaign

Township of Ocean, NJ - Today, Ocean United announced their campaign for re-election to the Ocean Township Council. The non-partisan election will take place on Tuesday, May 9th, 2023.

The Ocean United team made up of current Mayor John Napolitani, Deputy Mayor Dr. Margie Donlon, Council members Rob Acerra, Dr. David Fisher and Kelly Terry have helped to stabilize the Township budget and worked to create rehabilitation zones for businesses to thrive. Having Council and Board meetings televised; publishing agenda and minutes on the Township website and providing residents with quarterly newsletters have all been priorities to keep Ocean residents informed. Through shared services, the Ocean United team has been the key advocate to protect your children through enhanced security in our schools. Additionally, Napolitani, Donlon, Acerra, Fisher and Kelly have served our community for decades supporting improvements to the Township pool, bike lanes throughout town and to demand more funding from the state for road improvements and storm water management. Recently purchasing Kepwel Springs to avoid an additional development, Ocean United is growing the Open Space fund to head off any future commercial growth.

“Representing Ocean Township residents has been our top priority now for over 4 years, and if reelected on May 9th, it will continue to be our philosophy. The Town Council must continue fighting to keep local taxes stable and bring down the cost of doing business. It’s imperative we work to make Ocean more affordable for our seniors and families.”

Mayor Napolitani is a 1989 graduate of Ocean Township High School and a 1993 Monmouth University graduate with a BS in Business Administration. Currently serving as Mayor, as the Scholarship Chairperson for the Italian American Association, a former member of the Zoning Board, and has been a 25-year employee of the Asbury Park School district while serving as the President of the Asbury Park Education Association. Napolitani currently co-owns A&N Power Washing and Snow Removal and recently sold his interest in Oakhurst Pizza and Family Restaurant where he gave away over 1000 meals during the pandemic for first responders and struggling families. He is married to Michele Levin and has a blended family with 5 children. “The slate is amazingly simple. It is the existing team that presently governs our town. I am so pleased with the experience and expertise that this team has to offer our township, that it only make sense to keep this group intact.” Napolitani commented.

Deputy Mayor Donlon is a Middlebury College graduate and received her MPH, from Yale and MD from University of Rochester School of Medicine. She is a Board-certified Physiatrist working at Meridian Rehabilitation Center. A physician and mother, resident of West Allenhurst she is committed to protecting open spaces, our watershed, parks and environment by serving as liaison to Environmental Commission, Shade Tree Commission and the Green Team. An advocate for lowering costs through promoting shared services, protecting our quality of life in Ocean Township for all residents from children and families to senior citizens. “I am committed to serving the residents of Ocean township in the way that I care for my patients: with compassionate listening, strong advocacy, and evidence-based decision making,” commented Donlon.

Councilman Acerra is a graduate of Montclair State College where he received his BS in Business Management. He served as Student Government President and as a member of the College Foundation and Alumni Board. Marrying his college sweetheart Rose, he moved to Ocean and has raise three boys all attending Township schools. Acerra was the founder of Ocean Township Youth Baseball, Chairperson on the Board of Education and Deputy Mayor. Currently serving as a Board member for the Greater Ocean Township Chamber of Commerce, Executive Secretary of the Italian American Association he has been volunteering in town for nearly 35 years. As an Account Manager for one of the country’s largest Cloud Communications Service Provider, Acerra understands the need for business to be able to thrive in town. “I have tried to follow in the footsteps of our former Mayor Joe Palaia,” stated Acerra. “Our goal is to provide quality services and programs to our residents while maintaining a stable tax rate.”

Councilman Fisher – is a lifelong resident of Ocean Township. A 1985 graduate of Ocean Township high school, earning his BS in Business Administration from the University of Delaware and Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic. He has been practicing and serving our community for over 23 years in Oakhurst. He is presently serving on the Planning Board, member of the Masterplan subcommittee, and served on the Zoning Board of Adjustment. Dave has been a strong advocate for our kids, parks and recreation, having served as a youth coach for 14 years. Strong, fair, honest leadership combined with a commonsense approach to local government is how Dave describes his leadership philosophy. “I grew up here, live here, work here, and raised my family here. Ocean Township is my home and a community that I really care about.”

Councilwoman Terry is a 1985 graduate of Ocean Township High School, has a bachelor’s degree in Business with a concentration in Marketing from Georgian Court College and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Monmouth University. Additionally, she holds a NJ Realtor License under Jeff Klein Realty, and is a certified math instructor for Grades K-8. Terry founded and presides over The Mya Lin Terry Foundation, a 100% volunteer, charitable non-profit raising millions for children and families affected by pediatric cancer in our community. Terry currently serves as a Program Manager with the United States Army Acquisition Support Center. As a lifelong resident of Ocean, Terry has been a volunteer youth basketball and soccer coach, as well as a member of the Parent Teacher’s Association. She has two children, Mya (d) and Michael. ”It is my intention to ensure a proper balance amongst revenue generation, economic development and environmental preservation and consciousness.”

Ocean United has been serving the residents of Ocean together and is committed to continuing to do so with passion and integrity. They respectively ask for your vote on Tuesday, May 9th.



