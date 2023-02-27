Open in App
Kenilworth, NJ
Announcement from Kenilworth Public Schools Superintendent

By Telina Cuppari,

5 days ago

KENILWORTH, NJ - Please see the latest message from Superintendent Kyle C. Arlington regarding the weather for Feb 28.

Dear School Community:

We are actively monitoring the weather forecast for tomorrow, February 28, 2023. A dense, likely plowable wintry mix is slated to begin tonight.

While we realize minor accumulations are expected and that the day will likely end in rain, the timing of the morning’s weather event and its impact on the morning commute is of concern.

We hope you use this advanced notification of a possible change to our school schedule to make childcare arrangements if you have young(er) children. We will be in communication with you through our emergency notification system, SchoolMessenger, if there is a need.

Additional emergency closing information can be found on our website.

Sincerely,

Kyle C. Arlington

Superintendent of Schools

