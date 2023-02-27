New Behavioral Health Crisis Center Will Open on Doylestown Hospital Campus

DOYLESTOWN, PA—The Lenape Valley Foundation is partnering with several Bucks County organizations to build a freestanding behavioral crisis center on the Doylestown Hospital campus.

The project, which already has more than $10 million in funding from state and county grants, will expand on the group’s current focus on behavioral health. The new center is expected to open in 2024 next to Lenape Valley’s existing outpatient facility.

“This new center will vastly improve the quality of care for children and adults experiencing a behavioral health crisis,” Sharon Curran, Lenape’s CEO, said in a statement. “The clinical teams working at this center will provide comprehensive stabilization in a state-of-the-art environment.”

The center will serve people of all ages experiencing a behavioral health crisis. That includes issues stemming from mental health, drug and alcohol use, and intellectual disabilities. The center will have separate rooms for children and adults, accommodations for accompanying family members, and space for individuals waiting for longer-term placements.

Doylestown Health CEO Jim Brexler said in a statement that the center “brings together local behavioral health and medical providers to create a facility that would be the first of its kind in Pennsylvania.”

Lenape is working with the Bucks County Drug & Alcohol Commission Inc., the Bucks County Office of Behavioral Health/Developmental Programs and Doylestown Health. The project recently received a $3 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.

Part of the center’s funding comes from Bucks County’s Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee.

"Virtual listening sessions" with information about the center will be held on March 9 and 10. Registration is available online.

Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.



