Open in App
Doylestown, PA
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

New Behavioral Health Crisis Center Will Open on Doylestown Hospital Campus

By Ed Doyle,

5 days ago

DOYLESTOWN, PA—The Lenape Valley Foundation is partnering with several Bucks County organizations to build a freestanding behavioral crisis center on the Doylestown Hospital campus.

The project, which already has more than $10 million in funding from state and county grants, will expand on the group’s current focus on behavioral health. The new center is expected to open in 2024 next to Lenape Valley’s existing outpatient facility.

“This new center will vastly improve the quality of care for children and adults experiencing a behavioral health crisis,” Sharon Curran, Lenape’s CEO, said in a statement. “The clinical teams working at this center will provide comprehensive stabilization in a state-of-the-art environment.”

The center will serve people of all ages experiencing a behavioral health crisis. That includes issues stemming from mental health, drug and alcohol use, and intellectual disabilities. The center will have separate rooms for children and adults, accommodations for accompanying family members, and space for individuals waiting for longer-term placements.

Doylestown Health CEO Jim Brexler said in a statement that the center “brings together local behavioral health and medical providers to create a facility that would be the first of its kind in Pennsylvania.”

Lenape is working with the Bucks County Drug & Alcohol Commission Inc., the Bucks County Office of Behavioral Health/Developmental Programs and Doylestown Health. The project recently received a $3 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.

Part of the center’s funding comes from Bucks County’s Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee.

"Virtual listening sessions" with information about the center will be held on March 9 and 10. Registration is available online.

Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qa4Ma_0l1dkipR00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Monmouth ACTS in Action: Community Collaborative Creates Change, Offers Hope for Monmouth County Homeless
Red Bank, NJ1 day ago
Berkeley Heights Education Foundation Receives $2,500 Grant from Smith Chiropractic Foundation
Berkeley Heights, NJ1 day ago
Milltown Teacher Publishes Book on Bullying Prevention
Milltown, NJ1 day ago
Randolph Township Receives Grant Award—Recycling Tonnage Grant
Randolph, NJ1 day ago
Morristown Fire Department Places Third in 2nd Annual Morris County Firehouse Chili Competition
Morristown, NJ19 hours ago
Volunteers Read to Plainfield Students on Read Across America Day
Plainfield, NJ1 day ago
Roselle Resident Awarded National Honor, Fellowship
Roselle, NJ1 day ago
Oops! Newark Duped in Bogus Deal with Fake ‘Sister City’
Newark, NJ3 hours ago
Murphy Proposes 3.1 Percent Increase in School Funding for Somerville
Somerville, NJ2 days ago
Florham Park Mayor and East Hanover Police Attend Law Enforcement Night
Florham Park, NJ2 hours ago
Hillsborough Waives Fees, Helps Somerset County Preserve 8-Acre Tract
Hillsborough Township, NJ1 day ago
Morristown Police Welcomes A Fourth New Officer to Their Ranks
Morristown, NJ1 day ago
$913,106: New Jersey Continues to Slash School Funds for Hillsborough
Hillsborough Township, NJ2 days ago
Wyoming School Cuts the Ribbon on its New Book Vending Machine
Millburn, NJ12 hours ago
Local Restaurants Support Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA Day of Giving
Scotch Plains, NJ1 day ago
Hello, Marge -- Princeton's Own Matchmaker Connects Non-Profits To Make Our Community Work
Princeton, NJ18 hours ago
BRHS Senior Heading to Poetry Out Loud State Finals Monday
Bridgewater, NJ1 hour ago
Livingston Superintendent of Schools Presents Midyear Update on District Goals
Livingston, NJ22 hours ago
County Gives OK to Planning, Design for New Roundabout in Chesterfield
Chesterfield Township, NJ4 hours ago
Robbinsville Schools Deemed Financially Strong by State DOE Audit
Robbinsville, NJ2 days ago
Vigil Set For Sunday at The Yard to Recall Earthquake Victims
New Brunswick, NJ1 day ago
Union High School Student Wins Statewide Oratory Contest for Second Straight Year
Trenton, NJ20 hours ago
Paul Robeson Statue Planned For New Brunswick's Feaster Park
New Brunswick, NJ3 days ago
Details Set for Westfield ‘Easter Eggstravaganza’; Egg Hunt Registration Nearly Full
Westfield, NJ1 day ago
Scotch Plains Businesses Featured on News 12 NJ's 'Main Street' Segment
Scotch Plains, NJ1 day ago
Reserve Now for the 12th Annual Colts Neck Business Association Luncheon
Colts Neck, NJ13 hours ago
Asbury Park to host tribute to African American Culture at the senior center on March 11
Asbury Park, NJ21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy