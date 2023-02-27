Notre Dame's Olivia Miles is finalist for Lieberman Award

Here’s hoping the knee injury Olivia Miles suffered in Notre Dame’s regular-season finale against Louisville isn’t serious. In the meantime, Irish fans can be happy that she has another honor to her name. For the second straight season, Miles has been named one of five finalists for the Nancy Lieberman Award, which is given to the country’s top point guard. A Miles win would put her in company with skylar diggins, who won the award in 2012 and 2013.

Miles is pacing the Irish in rebounds (7.2), assists (6.9) and steals (2.1). She is the only player in the country to average at least 14 points, seven points, six assists and two steals. She also ranks in the top 10 in the ACC in points, rebounds and assists, leading the last of those categories.

Also up for the award are 2022 winner Caitlin Clark of Iowa, Nika Muhl of UConn, Lauren Park-Lane of Seton Hall and McKenna Hofschild of Colorado State.

