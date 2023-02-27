Alabama MBB recruiting target Kris Parker announcing commitment later this week

Jack Williams/Tallahassee Democrat-USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama basketball target Kris Parker will announce his college commitment on March 3. The Florida native has a final four consisting of Alabama, Missouri, Villanova, and UCF.

Parker plays for Crossroad Academy in Quincy, Florida, where plays both shooting guard and small forward. In Nate Oats’ scheme, he could play either wing or forward. He stands at 6-foot-6, 170 pounds, according to 247Sports.

In an interview with On3’s Joe Tipton, Parker discussed his thoughts about Alabama.

“Nate Oats has really changed the perspective of Alabama being a football school, they’re now in the conversation of the best teams in college basketball.”

His ability to create shots and play tough defense could help him see the floor early at the college level.

According to On3’s RPM, UCF is the favorite to land Parker at 34.4%. Alabama has the second-highest chances to land Parker at 30.1%.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama basketball recruiting.