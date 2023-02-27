Alabama MBB ranks No. 2 in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
By AJ Spurr,
6 days ago
Alabama men’s basketball earned a hard-fought win over Arkansas over the weekend and improved to 25-4 overall with an in-conference record of 15-1. With only two games left, the Crimson Tide has to win out to cruise into an SEC regular season championship and a top seed in the conference tournament.
Auburn will travel to Tuscaloosa for a mid-week matchup and then the Tide will travel to Texas A&M for the final game of the 2022-2023 regular season.
