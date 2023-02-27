Deion Sanders tabbed Most Influential Black Figure in College Football

Deion Sanders has been a coach at the college level for what will now be his fourth year, but his impact on the game emulates one of someone who has been around for decades.

Now, Sanders has always been involved in football somehow whether it be as a great player or analyst, but now he is arguably the face of college football as a head coach. His influence is hard to explain, but it has not gone unnoticed. Sports Illustrated's Richard Johnson ranked the 20 most influential black figures in college football, and coach Prime held the No. 1 spot with names like Mike Locksley and James Franklin also joining him on the list.

Here is Johnson's reasoning for having Sanders as the most influential:

USC should be a College Football Playoff contender, but besides the Trojans, there won’t be a single program west of Texas with more eyes on it than Colorado as Coach Prime brings his talents to the Pac-12. It feels like anything is well within the realm of possibility for the time he’s there, from an extraordinary flameout to a conference championship (especially when USC and UCLA leave for Big Ten pastures). Sanders is a singular force of nature unlike anything we currently have in college football. Will the act wear thin if the wins don’t come quickly? Or will Sanders be able to keep a charm offensive going in Boulder for the long haul? The eyes of more than just the college football world will be on CU.

The hype surrounding Sanders is out of this world high, as not even Lincoln Riley's move to USC has generated as many headlines or preseason expectations. Fans of the sport have already placed futures bets for the Buffs to win it all next year, and top recruits and transfers have a newly found interest in the program.

Sanders has yet to coach a game for the Buffs, but the program has instantly become one of the most popular stories in college football. It is not often a program coming off a 1-11 season is the talk of the offseason, but those programs don't typically land the hottest name in the sport.

The doubters are beginning to surface, but only time will tell if Sanders will be able to silence them, again.