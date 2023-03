The 2023 NFL combine is set to get underway this upcoming week. While this year’s draft is still a ways away in April, the combine is still a good chance to get a look at some prospective prospect that might be on the team’s radar.

Here are 15 prospects who play on the defensive side of the ball to watch at the combine for the Bills:

S Antonio Johnson | Texas A&M

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

S Jordan Battle | Alabama

Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

S Sydney Brown | Illinois

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

DE Tuli Tuipulotu | USC

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

DL Keeanu Benton | Wisconsin

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah | Kansas State

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

DE Derick Hall | Auburn

Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

CB Deonte Banks | Maryland

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

S Jammie Robinson | Florida State

Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

CB Tyrique Stevenson | Miami (Fla.)

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

DB Brian Branch | Alabama

Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

LB Trenton Simpson | Clemson

USAT photo

PFF big board: 29

LB Jack Campbell | Iowa

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

DT Jaquelin Roy | LSU

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

DB Kelee Ringo | Georgia