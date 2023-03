Patrick Wisdom injury keeps him from Monday's game.

Patrick Wisdom was scratched from the Chicago Cubs ’ split squad Cactus League game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Minor leaguer Jake Slaughter took Wisdom’s place in the lineup.

The Cubs called Wisdom’s injury left groin soreness and he’s considered day-to-day.

