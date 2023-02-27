Courteney Cox says she missed working with Neve Campbell in Scream VI after actress left franchise

Courteney Cox is the last original Scream star to take part in the upcoming Scream VI, but working on the latest chapter in the franchise wasn't quite the same for the 58-year-old actress.

'I missed working with her,' the star who often posts comic videos on social media admitted to Variety about co-star Neve Campbell, who decided not to take part in the latest film due to a disagreement over pay.

She added, 'But I’m going to support whatever she feels is right.'

The film is scheduled to open March 10.

Neve, 48, who starred as Scream mainstay Sidney Prescott, explained her reasoning over the summer, telling People , it was about the money and appreciation for her work.

'I love this franchise. I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years,' she told the publication.

'And as a woman in this business, I think it's really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued.'

'I honestly don't believe that if I were a man and had done five installments of a huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, that the number that I was offered would be the number that would be offered to a man.'

Courtney, who is reprising her role as reporter Gale Weathers can't reveal much about the plotline, but she did reveal a few of the changes that have happened since last she and Ghostface met.

'She still lives in New York, which is great because now the killer’s in New York, just as Sam and Tara have moved there. '

'It kind of fell right into her lap. She wrote a book afterward. She told Sam that she wouldn’t and then of course she did, because, I mean, someone was going to do it. So, she had to.'

The Alabama native will be working alongside Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, who debuted her character Tara in the 2022 reboot, as well as Melissa Barrera as Sam and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy.

Hayden Panettiere returned to the cast as Kirby, a character she created in 2011's Scream IV.

'Kirby comes — Hayden Panettiere. It’s so interesting how people came back. I have to remember. I thought she died! I get so confused. There’s been so many. I’m just so excited to be a part of something this long.'

Courteney has seen the final cut of Scream VI and admitted, 'I was excited. I was scared.'

'Even if I know every single person and what’s gonna happen and why and when, I won’t look. It’s so realistic. And I laughed! I cared.'

The Friends star got a mention in Prince Harry's book, Spare, in which he shared an incident in which he was partying at her house and finding black diamond mushrooms chocolates in her refrigerator.

'He did stay here for a couple of days — probably two or three. He’s a really nice person,' she said, following up on the comment, explaining, 'Yes, it’s gotten back to me about it. I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out.'