Monta Ellis talks about the main motivation for the “We Believe" Warriors" - “Don Nelson wrote us off.”

Monta Ellis says that the “We Believe” Warriors were fueled by Don Nelson writing off his team in the media

Dubbed the "We Believe" team, that group rose from the grave to make the playoffs and became one of the rare 8th seeds to defeat a no.1 seed in the seven-game NBA playoff series.

Many stories have been told about that team, but Monta Ellis revealed perhaps the most interesting fact about what pushed the team to accomplish what it did:

According to Ellis, their coach Don Nelson wrote them off in the media, which served as a significant source of motivation for the team that believed they deserved a chance in the playoffs.

"That year, [head coach] Don Nelson even came out in the paper and wrote us off. He said we weren't going to make the playoffs, and we might as well start getting ready for next year and seeing what we could get in the Draft and whatnot. We had a lot of veteran guys on the team, and me being a young guy and hungry, we took that to heart. We all came together as a team then. I think we ended up winning 18 of the last 22 or something like that to end up getting into the playoffs as the 8-seed. With that run that we made, it was crazy."

Not Many believed

On March 5th, 2007, the Warriors were in 12th place in the Western Conference with a 26-25 record. With 21 games left in the regular season, the outlook wasn't bright and not many believed that they could make the playoffs.

But the team finished the regular season with a 16-5 record, the best in the league during that span. During that stretch, the Warriors won 8 games against teams that made the playoffs, including two against the Dallas Mavericks.

Despite their strong finishing kick, the Warriors still needed to win their final game of the season or hope that the L.A. Clippers lost theirs to make the playoffs. They took care of business by beating the Blazers, while the Clippers also lost their final regular season game, completing a near-improbable finish that ended Golden State's 13-year postseason drought.

The Don Nelson advantage

But while it was Nelson's words that fueled the team, it was also Nelson's knowledge of the Mavericks that gave the Warriors an advantage.

Because he coached in Dallas the previous season, the Mavs still ran most of Nelson's plays. So when they faced off in the playoffs, he anticipated what the Mavs would do and countered beautifully.

Nelson also had a simple but brilliant game plan: stay small, put Jackson on Dirk, make him dive, and be ready with the double-team. The Warriors blew out the Mavs in Game 1, holding Dirk to 4-16 shooting. That set the tone of the series, and an upset was brewing.

A Story of true underdogs

There's no question that the 2006-07 Warriors were true underdogs. Looking at their lineup, they were the ultimate fringe playoff 8th seed taking on a legitimate and elite number 1 seed.

The Mavericks were healthy, and they were no fluke. Dallas was coming off a 60-win season the previous year, where they made it to the 2006 NBA Finals. They won 67 games that year and finished with a +9.1 net rating, while Dirk Nowitzki was also the league MVP that season.

On the other hand, the "We Believe" Warriors didn't have a single player named to the All-Star game that year. Only Baron Davis and his appearances in 2002 and 2004 were the only All-Star nods that anyone on that team had. That didn't matter because the Warriors believed that they could win, and they eventually did.