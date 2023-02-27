Open in App
College Station, TX
247Sports

Texas A&M student-athletes launch new mental health initiative

By Carter Karels,

6 days ago
Texas A&M student-athletes recently started a new mental health initiative, the university announced Monday. The initiative, F.A.C.E. (Fostering Athletes’ Continued Excellence) Mental Health, is student-athlete-led....
