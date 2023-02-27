Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
YourErie

Federal agencies speak on train derailment

By Patty Coller,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NWHgd_0l1c2nLG00

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A press conference was held on Monday to provide details about the Norfolk Southern train derailment .

Gov. DeWine injured in East Palestine

Several agencies were represented at the press conference, including:

  • U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator Debra Shore
  • Ohio Environmental Protection Agency
  • FEMA Region 5 Regional Administrator Thomas C. Sivak
  • CDC/ATSDR Team Lead Jill Shugart
  • Pennsylvania Department of Health Deputy Secretary Dr. Wendy Braund
  • Federal Railroad Administration Public Affairs Specialist Cory Gattie

Debra Shore with the Environmental Protection Agency said that they have located two additional sites that can take waste from the derailment. They are the Ross incinerator facility in Grafton, Ohio and Heritage Environmental in Indiana. This is in addition to other facilities in Ohio, Texas and Michigan.

“These facilities are getting us closer to getting all the waste out of East Palestine as soon as possible,” Shore said. “These facilities have been evaluated by the EPA and found acceptable to take waste.”

When Shore was asked what is being done about testing for dioxins, she said that is difficult to do.

“We don’t have baseline information for dioxins. They can be caused by wildfires, grilling or normal activities in human life. Without that information, it would be hard to attribute any of those levels to the derailment,” she said.

Andy Wilson with the Ohio Department of Public Safety said the full support of the governor’s office is behind East Palestine. He turned to Mayor Trent Conaway and said that he hoped the mayor feels that he has been getting everything he needs.

“We will be with you through this entire process. If you need something, we are here to support you,” Wilson said.

There are 66 FEMA teams on the ground and they have reached out to 593 homes with flyers on information to connect residents with services. Anyone with questions should call 866-361-0526.

Air monitoring continues. Shore said all their re-entry screenings have not found any exceedances for air quality.

The CDC visited residents in Pennsylvania to talk about its chemical exposure survey. They will move this week to survey first responders who worked before during and after the derailment and controlled burn.

Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Michael Regan will be back in East Palestine on Tuesday. This will be his third visit to the village. It coincides with the grand opening of the Community Welcome Center hosted by local, state and federal agencies at 25 N. Market St.

The center is set up so the community can drop in and meet with agency staff members who are serving East Palestine.

Conaway said that while he understands that everyone is working as fast as they can, he is worried about those who are complaining about rashes and illnesses.

“I know there are questions about rashes and illnesses and we are working with the health department. I know our residents are frustrated, and we are working as fast as we can to get those answers,” Conaway said.

Spencer Moorhead contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Investigation of Johnstown street gang leads to 57 people charged in drug trafficking case
Johnstown, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
No hazardous materials from Saturday train derailment in Ohio
Springfield, OH2 hours ago
Federal agency urges railroads to review how they share hazmat info in wake of Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
East Palestine residents erupt at town hall with Norfolk Southern official
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Erie man shot after road rage incident on I-79
Erie, PA2 days ago
Residents of California city warned not to eat food grown in gardens after toxic dust release
Martinez, CA1 hour ago
‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ordeal, travelers say
Raleigh, NC1 hour ago
‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’ actor Ricou Browning dies
Southwest Ranches, FL34 minutes ago
Drake Well Museum and Park to celebrate PA’s birthday with new exhibit
Titusville, PA24 minutes ago
Global race to boost electric vehicle range in cold weather
Tok, AK8 hours ago
Tom Sizemore, actor who starred in ‘Heat,’ ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ dies at 61
Burbank, CA1 day ago
Crawford County PSP chase ends with injuries, pending charges
Saegertown, PA2 days ago
Police: Hobby Lobby employee shoots, kills manager at Oklahoma City distribution center
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy