valleypatriot.com

US Navy Seabee Veteran Robert “Bob” Brown of Andover ~ VALLEY PATRIOT OF THE MONTH, HERO IN OUR MIDST By ValleyPatriot, 5 days ago

By ValleyPatriot, 5 days ago

US Navy Seabee Veteran and Andover resident Robert “Bob” Brown is the son of a US Military Veteran and Massachusetts firefighter. The Valley Patriot first ...