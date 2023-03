BoardingArea

Wizz Air Suspends Flights to Moldova Over Fears That Air Space Might Not Be Safe Amidst Rising Tensions With Russia By Mateusz Maszczynski, 5 days ago

By Mateusz Maszczynski, 5 days ago

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air confirmed on Monday that it would suspend all flights to Moldova over rising fears that air space over the landlocked ...