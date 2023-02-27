Wisconsin Woman Breaks World Record With Huge Four-Leaf Clover Collection

Photo: Getty Images

Gabriella Gerhardt is no stranger to Guinness World Records . In fact, the lucky Fitchburg resident now holds three world records for her extensive four-leaf clover collection. According to NBC15 , Gerhardt has collected a whopping total of 118,791 four-leaf clovers since starting her collection in 2010, crushing the previous record. The clover connoisseur once located 451 clovers in one hour! She admitted that she hunts for these small plants as a peaceful activity .

“It started as just kind of a weird random thing that I did, but it’s turned into something that brings me peace and happiness." Gerhardt held the previous Guinness World Record, capturing 111,060 clovers. Now, in 2023, she has nearly 7,000 more than when she previously held the title. She told NBC15 that she found most of the clovers in Fitchburg, but didn't reveal her favorite locations.

“My hot spots, which is like how you create the volume, I consider them secrets. I don’t share but that being said, people in Fitchburg spot me everywhere. I have friends who honk their horn. It’s become a little bit of a thing so people could probably figure it out if they see me wandering around especially in May and June."

Gerhardt shared that despite receiving her third world record, she is not done collecting clovers.