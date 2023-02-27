Wooing in Windsor: How the Brexit deal was done

The Brexit deal struck by Rishi Sunak and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen in Windsor on Wednesday depended on some delicate choreography involving a luxury hotel, a popular wedding venue and a royal residence.

The blossoming romance between the prime minister and the European Commission president saw the pair dart around the wealthy Berkshire town at a series of events aimed at selling the accord to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol row.

The pair did not really need to charm each other, after painstaking talks between officials in London and Brussels forged the big breakthroughs weeks ago. Rather, their aim was to seduce others on the merits of their entente cordiale.

Some final pomp and ceremony was vital to convince the public – and sceptics in the DUP and Tory party – that a compromise of “historic” importance had been hammered out.

Ms Von der Leyen hopped off the Eurostar around 11am. She was driven to meet Mr Sunak at the Fairmont Windsor Park hotel for final discussions and the momentous handshake. The white smoke quickly filtered out to the press: the grandly-titled “Windsor Framework” had been agreed.

Mr Sunak and Ms Von der Leyen were offered tea, coffee and light refreshments at the spacious five-star hotel, where some rooms go for £361 a night. Staff at Fairmont said they were “delighted” to host such an important business meeting.

The PM then shuffled into another room to hold a virtual cabinet meeting in London. One cabinet minister said ministers were “surprised” at how positive the deal sounded, telling the Mr Sunak it all “looks good”, according to Politico.

He and Ms Von der Leyen then headed off to Windsor’s Guildhall – a wedding venue for both actual and showbiz royalty – to announce some of the deal’s details at a joint press conference.

In the building which saw the weddings of the King and his Queen Consort (and Elton John and David Furnish), the EU chief set out why she and Mr Sunak were able to “deliver on a commitment” to each other.

Not quite marital bliss – but the Commission president made clear she wanted a closer relationship with this PM than his predecessors.

Mr Sunak couldn’t keep a grin off his face when Ms Von der Leyen offered an unexpected gift. She said he wanted to ratify UK membership of the EU Horizon scheme “immediately” after the deal was implemented.

While the prime minister rushed back to London to speaking the Commons, Ms Von der Leyen was whisked off to Windsor Castle for the most controversial meeting of the day.

Her audience with King Charles , initially scheduled for Saturday before being cancelled for operational reasons, prompted anger from Tory Eurosceptics and the DUP.

No 10 and the Commission both insisted the meeting was not part of the protocol talks, but unionists and Brexiteers cried foul – convinced that it was designed to “drag” His Majesty into legitimising the deal.

According to Buckingham Palace, the meeting was based on government “advice”, but Downing Street said it was “fundamentally a matter for the Palace”.

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster said it would “go down very badly” in Northern Ireland while Sammy Wilson, while Jacob Rees-Mogg said it seemed like an effort to “bounce people” into supporting the deal.

Back in London, Mr Sunak enjoyed the warm congratulations of senior Tories in the Commons – including former PM Theresa May, former Brexit minister David Davis and Northern Ireland select committee chair Simon Hoare.

Outside the chamber, junior Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker – the self-styled “Brexit hardman” said at the weekend to be on resignation watch – told broadcasters how wonderful it all was. “It’s a triumph. It’s great news. It’s an extraordinary achievement. It’s a terrific thing to have pulled off.”

But the DUP kept their cards close to the chest. Leader Jeffrey Donaldson said there were still “key areas of concerns” and the full text would be studied in detail. Bearing in mind No 10 was ready to consider anything other than outright rejection a deal-day victory, it was not a bad end to the day for the PM.

We may never know how Charles, no stranger to politics, feels about being tied up with such momentous events. But Mr Sunak and Ms von der Leyen will be feeling pretty pleased with the grand staging of their deal in royal surroundings.