UFC 285: Make your predictions for Jones-Gane, Shevchenko-Grasso title fights

Loik Radzhabov vs. Esteban Ribovics

Records: Loik Radzhabov (16-4-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Esteban Ribovics (11-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Radzhabov 3-2, Ribovics 5-0

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 02.27.23): Radzhabov N/A

Farid Basharat vs. Da'Mon Blackshear

Records: Farid Basharat (9-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Da’Mon Blackshear (12-4-1 MMA, 0-0-1 UFC)

Past five: Basharat 5-0, Blackshear 4-0-1

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 02.27.23): Basharat -525, Blackshear +390

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Records: Jessica Penne (14-6 MMA, 3-4 UFC), Tabatha Ricci (7-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Past five: Penne 2-3, Ricci 4-1

Division: Women’s strawweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 02.27.23): Penne +225, Ricci -280

Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman

Records: Mana Martinez (10-3 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Cameron Saaiman (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

Past five: Martinez 4-1, Saaiman 5-0

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 02.27.23): Martinez +240, Saaiman -300

Ian Garry vs. Song Kenan

Records: Ian Garry (10-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC), Song Kenan (19-6 MMA, 4-2 UFC)

Past five: Garry 5-0, Kenan 3-2

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 02.27.23): Garry -650, Kenan +475

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Julian Marquez

Records: Marc-Andre Barriault (14-6 MMA, 3-5 UFC), Julian Marquez (9-3 MMA, 3-2 UFC)

Past five: Barriault 3-2, Marquez 3-2

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 02.27.23): Barriault -145, Marquez +125

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

Records: Viviane Araujo (11-4 MMA, 5-3 UFC), Amanda Ribas (10-3 MMA, 5-2 UFC)

Past five: Araujo 3-2, Ribas 3-2

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: Araujo honorable mention women’s flyweight, Ribas No. 10 women’s strawweight

Odds (as of 02.27.23): Araujo -105, Ribas -115

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Records: Derek Brunson (23-8 MMA, 14-6 UFC), Dricus Du Plessis (18-2 MMA, 4-0 UFC)

Past five: Brunson 4-1, Du Plessis 5-0

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: Brunson No. 7, Du Plessis No. 15

Odds (as of 02.27.23): Brunson +190, Du Plessis -240

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

Records: Cody Garbrandt (12-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC), Trevin Jones (13-9 MMA, 1-3 UFC)

Past five: Garbrandt 1-4, Jones 2-3

Division: Bantamweight

Rankings: Garbrandt honorable mention

Odds (as of 02.27.23): Garbrandt -170, Jones +145

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

Records: Bo Nickal (3-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Jamie Pickett (13-8 MMA, 2-4 UFC)

Past five: Nickal 3-0, Pickett 2-3

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 02.27.23): Nickal -1700, Pickett +875

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner

Records: Mateusz Gamrot (21-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC), Jalin Turner (13-5 MMA, 6-2 UFC)

Past five: Gamrot 4-1, Turner 5-0

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 02.27.23): Gamrot -220, Turner +175

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Records: Geoff Neal (15-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC), Shavkat Rakhmonov (16-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC)

Past five: Neal 3-2, Rakhmonov 5-0

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: Neal No. 9, Rakhmonov No. 14

Odds (as of 02.27.23): Neal +390, Rakhmonov -525

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso

Records: Valentina Shevchenko (23-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC), Alexa Grasso (15-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC)

Past five: Shevchenko 5-0, Grasso 4-1

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: Shevchenko No. 1, No. 2 women’s pound-for-pound; Grasso No. 11

Odds (as of 02.27.23): Shevchenko -600, Grasso +450

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

Records: Jon Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC), Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC)

Past five: Jones 5-0, Gane 4-1

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: Gane No. 2

Odds (as of 02.27.23): Jones -155, Gane +135

