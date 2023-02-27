Texans 'Scared to Death' to Draft Bryce Young? QB's True Height Revealed

One of the biggest questions surrounding Bryce Young throughout the draft process has been his undersized frame, which raises some understandable eyebrows from front offices across the league. Should the Houston Texans be worried?

Top NFL quarterback prospect, Heisman-winning star and former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young proved that he's larger than life well before beginning his path toward the NFL.

Still, maybe not large enough ...

One of the biggest questions surrounding Young throughout the draft process has been his undersized frame, which raises some understandable eyebrows from front offices across the league. This could include the Houston Texans, who, with the No. 2 overall pick, have a strong chance at landing Young.

But as the 2023 NFL Combine is set to get started in Indianapolis on Tuesday, ESPN's Todd McShay revealed that Young's official height has been measured at 5-10.5, which would make him one of the shortest starting quarterbacks next season. McShay didn't hold back his thoughts on how he thinks this should make some general managers for teams at the top of draft feel.

“If I’m a GM, I’m scared to death of drafting him," McShay said.

Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray measures in at 5-10, making him slightly shorter than Young if everything is accurate. But with the former No. 1 overall pick set to miss the start of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL, Young could suddenly find himself being the shortest starting quarterback in the league in Week 1.

Of course, this obviously doesn't mean that Young is now destined for NFL failure. We've seen shorter quarterbacks like Drew Brees, Russell Wilson, and even Murray find success despite being on the wrong end of some short jokes.

And Young, all while having opposing defenders consistently tower over him, rose to stardom while dominating his competition in the SEC, the best conference in college football and a typical breeding ground for NFL talent.

At this point, it doesn't seem like Young's height issue - which had already been acknowledged well before this draft cycle - will prevent him from being a top-five selection.

But for teams like the Texans that are eyeing a franchise quarterback to build around, it's hard to deny that drafting Young will certainly come with concerns.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen .

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.