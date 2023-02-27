Open in App
Michigan State
FOX8 News

Putin gives actor Steven Seagal Russia’s friendship award

By Judy Kurtz,

5 days ago

( The Hill ) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly honoring Steven Seagal with an award for the “Under Siege” actor’s support of the country.

Seagal was presented with the Order of Friendship, multiple news outlets reported on Monday, citing the Russian government’s internet portal.

The award was created in 1994 to “encourage citizens for activities aimed at ensuring the well-being, prosperity and security of Russia.”

Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf

The 70-year-old former action star, who was granted Russian citizenship by Putin in 2016, was also appointed as Russia’s special envoy to the United States in 2018.

The honor comes on the heels of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

Seagal, who was born in Michigan, supported the 2014 annexation of Crimea by Russia in Ukraine’s south. Last year, he was seen in Russian state-owned TV network footage visiting a destroyed Ukrainian prison.

