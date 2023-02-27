Open in App
Michigan State
See more from this location?
WTAJ

Putin gives actor Steven Seagal Russia’s friendship award

By Judy Kurtz,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08M8j2_0l1boXvS00

( The Hill ) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly honoring Steven Seagal with an award for the “Under Siege” actor’s support of the country.

Seagal was presented with the Order of Friendship, multiple news outlets reported on Monday, citing the Russian government’s internet portal.

The award was created in 1994 to “encourage citizens for activities aimed at ensuring the well-being, prosperity and security of Russia.”

Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf

The 70-year-old former action star, who was granted Russian citizenship by Putin in 2016, was also appointed as Russia’s special envoy to the United States in 2018.

The honor comes on the heels of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Seagal, who was born in Michigan, supported the 2014 annexation of Crimea by Russia in Ukraine’s south. Last year, he was seen in Russian state-owned TV network footage visiting a destroyed Ukrainian prison.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
9 Johnstown residents accused of helping felon distribute narcotics
Johnstown, PA8 days ago
Police looking for 2 women in Somerset County accused of using fake $100 bills
Boswell, PA3 days ago
Police, Drug Task Force arrests 6 during sweep of Altoona
Altoona, PA4 days ago
House Democrats blindsided as Biden changes tune on DC crime bill
Washington, DC2 days ago
Police looking for man caught on camera breaking into, stealing from Hollidaysburg business
Hollidaysburg, PA4 days ago
Biden says he’ll sign GOP resolution overturning DC crime bill
Washington, DC3 days ago
One dead after wintry tractor-trailer crash on I-80
Clearfield, PA23 hours ago
Biden says he will visit East Palestine ‘at some point’
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Centre County man calls 911 claiming cops were mind controlling him, police say
Bellefonte, PA3 days ago
Argument turned into 6-hour standoff in Saxton Borough, one arrested
Saxton, PA1 day ago
Crews battle restaurant blaze in Somerset County
Stoystown, PA1 day ago
Trump collaborates on song with Jan. 6 defendants
Washington, DC1 day ago
Off-duty officer helps rescue boy, 8, who was left hanging by his neck at amusement center
King Of Prussia, PA2 days ago
PSU student reflects on being evacuated from University Park Airport: ‘No one had answers’
State College, PA4 hours ago
Amazon set to open new warehouse in Altoona
Altoona, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy