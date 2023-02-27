Open in App
Denver, CO
The Denver Gazette

Metro Moves: Doug Friednash appointed to Denver Health Foundation board

By Savannah Mehrtens,

6 days ago
Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to [email protected].

Board appointment

Denver Health Foundation appointed Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck lawyer Doug Friednash to the board of directors for a three-year term, according to a news release.

Friednash is the chair of the firm’s State and Local Government Relations Practice Group and separately sits on the board of directors of Denver Health and Hospital Authority. The Denver Health Foundation is a nonprofit corporation founded in 1988 that raises private funds to support Denver Health and Hospital Authority, according to the release.

“Denver Health is a cornerstone for health in our community,” Friednash said. “I’m excited to support the organization in its mission to make a comprehensive impact on the health, social and economic well-being of the greater Denver area.”

A Denver native, Friednash is the consummate insider of Colorado politics. A former state legislator and attorney general’s office lawyer, he was former Gov. John Hickenlooper’s chief of staff and previously was the Denver city attorney for current Mayor Michael Hancock.

Multifamily division

Denver-based Haselden Construction has started a subsidiary to focus on multifamily and build-for-rent markets in Colorado called Haselden Builders, according to a news release.

Brent Haselden will lead this new branch as president and expand Haselden Construction’s current portfolio. Haselden Construction largely works in the commercial market but has seen an increase in residential projects, specifically in the build-for-rent projects along the front range. The residential market should grow to over $4 billion in four years and rental properties will make up a major share of those, according to the release.

“As we began to receive more requests from our current partners to complete major building projects in the multifamily and build-for-rent markets, it became clear that our growth necessitated a dedicated business unit to specialize in these projects,” Haselden said in the release. “We plan to bring the sophistication and client-centric approach that Haselden Construction is known for to the multifamily market while maintaining a competitive price.”

New hire

The Colorado Latino Leadership, Advocacy & Research Organization (CLLARO) announced Chandler Jordana joined the staff as the development director.

Jordana has almost a decade of nonprofit experience before joining the team on Feb. 6. He has served as the executive director for a nonprofit organization focused on education and community empowerment in Peru in addition to his former work on immigrant rights, Latino advocacy, refugee resettlement and international development, according to the release.

“Chandler really stood out for us. We are very pleased to welcome him to Colorado and see how well aligned he is to our mission,” said Mario M. Carrera, CLLARO’s President and CEO, in the release.

