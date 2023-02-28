City tree could cost $60,000 to replace

PUNTA GORDA — A six-page proposal outlines Punta Gorda City Council’s quest for a new holiday tree after squirrels ate branches off the old one, creating thousands in damage.

Council members at 9 a.m. Wednesday will review five animated commercial holiday trees — some with more energy efficient LED lights.

At a recent meeting, the board learned the old tree needs an estimated $30,000 worth of branch and bulb replacement.

While repairing the old donated tree is one option, city staff is proposing a fresh start with five other new trees ranging from $53,000 to $63,000.

Council members said they need to tackle the issue now because it takes time to order a tree if they decide to buy a new one. The new tree would need to be delivered by October so city staff can have it ready by Christmas.

The tree is used to kick off the Light Up the Night ceremony in December. Hundreds of visitors come for the ceremony in downtown Punta Gorda.

In the proposal is a 34-foot tree valued at $61,234.65. It has programmed animations with music, four color changes and seven LED lamps.

Another 34-foot tree is $56,971.45. It doesn’t have music but has four color changes and programmed animations. A similar tree is $53,321.95 with no music.

The Giant Everest Commercial Christmas Tree is 38 feet and costs $56,059. It has C7 LED clear bulb technology and uses Energy Star LED string lights, with a five-year warranty and a three-year warranty on lights.

The last and most expensive on the list is the Giant Everest Christmas Tree at $63,238. It’s 35 feet with LED lights. The dealer boasts that it is “60% thicker than other trees.” It is UV protected, has optional rings to make it larger, and has a galvanized, powder coated steel frame and a five-year warranty and three-year warranty on the mini lights.

Funding options include soliciting donations and using the city’s decoration fund or reserve funds to purchase the tree.

Once the tree is secure, a committee and other volunteers will be asked to work with the city on planning the Light the Night event.

City Council member Donna Peterman said the City Marketplace — a long-vacant property where the city has held events — isn’t optimal to have the annual event anymore. She said new ideas must be considered including parking and ensuring the local business community is involved in planning.

The meeting is 9 a.m. at the Military History Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.