Open in App
Punta Gorda, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Daily Sun

City tree could cost $60,000 to replace

By Elaine Allen-Emrich,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PDqaI_0l1bcL0U00

PUNTA GORDA — A six-page proposal outlines Punta Gorda City Council’s quest for a new holiday tree after squirrels ate branches off the old one, creating thousands in damage.

Council members at 9 a.m. Wednesday will review five animated commercial holiday trees — some with more energy efficient LED lights.

At a recent meeting, the board learned the old tree needs an estimated $30,000 worth of branch and bulb replacement.

While repairing the old donated tree is one option, city staff is proposing a fresh start with five other new trees ranging from $53,000 to $63,000.

Council members said they need to tackle the issue now because it takes time to order a tree if they decide to buy a new one. The new tree would need to be delivered by October so city staff can have it ready by Christmas.

The tree is used to kick off the Light Up the Night ceremony in December. Hundreds of visitors come for the ceremony in downtown Punta Gorda.

In the proposal is a 34-foot tree valued at $61,234.65. It has programmed animations with music, four color changes and seven LED lamps.

Another 34-foot tree is $56,971.45. It doesn’t have music but has four color changes and programmed animations. A similar tree is $53,321.95 with no music.

The Giant Everest Commercial Christmas Tree is 38 feet and costs $56,059. It has C7 LED clear bulb technology and uses Energy Star LED string lights, with a five-year warranty and a three-year warranty on lights.

The last and most expensive on the list is the Giant Everest Christmas Tree at $63,238. It’s 35 feet with LED lights. The dealer boasts that it is “60% thicker than other trees.” It is UV protected, has optional rings to make it larger, and has a galvanized, powder coated steel frame and a five-year warranty and three-year warranty on the mini lights.

Funding options include soliciting donations and using the city’s decoration fund or reserve funds to purchase the tree.

Once the tree is secure, a committee and other volunteers will be asked to work with the city on planning the Light the Night event.

City Council member Donna Peterman said the City Marketplace — a long-vacant property where the city has held events — isn’t optimal to have the annual event anymore. She said new ideas must be considered including parking and ensuring the local business community is involved in planning.

The meeting is 9 a.m. at the Military History Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cape Coral opens the Del Prado Linear Park
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Homes destroyed following wildfire in Naples
Naples, FL8 hours ago
KW Property Management hired at six Florida communities
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
‘Quite an attraction’: Abandoned camper in Port Charlotte canal an eyesore for neighbors
Port Charlotte, FL3 days ago
300-acre brush fire continues to burn in Naples
Naples, FL1 day ago
Mobile home park property in Bradenton Beach being sold, residents concerned they could lose their home
Bradenton Beach, FL2 days ago
Cape Coral couple has issues with contractor after Ian
Cape Coral, FL3 days ago
Cape Coral hosts fifth annual PRIDE celebration
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
34th Annual Bonita Springs Boat Show
Bonita Springs, FL3 days ago
Discrimination accusations against leaders hang over PRIDE Cape Coral 2023
Cape Coral, FL2 days ago
Naples Pride Festival back-on-track following heated city council meeting
Naples, FL4 days ago
Bonita Springs City Council discusses problematic roundabouts and traffic
Bonita Springs, FL3 days ago
Chicago-based developer breaks ground on cross-dock warehouse in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
South Jetty walkway closed in Venice due to high wind
Venice, FL2 days ago
Baker Senior Center Naples opens long-awaited new building
Naples, FL3 days ago
Weekend Vibes, What’s Happening In Southwest Florida March 3-5
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
The Emergency Beach Berm project is underway in Collier County
Naples, FL4 days ago
Silver Alert for Sarasota man
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Man hit by train in Fort Myers now in hospice care
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Unlicensed contractor leaves Port Charlotte home in state of disarray
Port Charlotte, FL4 days ago
Man and dog rescued from boat off the coast of Sanibel Island
Sanibel, FL2 days ago
As Florida Housing Prices Surge, Developers and Residents Turn to This Unusual Alternative
Naples, FL6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy