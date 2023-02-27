Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week (Feb. 20-Feb. 25)?

Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week for Feb. 20-Feb. 25 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, March 6th. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveid.

THIS WEEK’S WAFD BANK IDAHO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note : Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Aden Attao, Borah boys wrestling : Repeated as Class 5A heavyweight state champion to turn in the first undefeated season (36-0) by a 5A wrestler - the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season excluded - since Post Falls’ Ridge Lovett (Nebraska) did four years ago. Won 10-2 decision over Mountain View’s Shilo Jones in finals.

Ryan Baker: Meridian boys basketball : Sank the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds to in the Warriros' 55-54 win over Lewiston in the state play-in game. He finished with 12 points.

Hunter Bidelman, Caldwell boys wrestling : Joined Colby Kloetzer (2011) as just the second three-time state champion in program history with a first-round pin over Idaho Falls’ DJ Neider in Class 4A 145-pound final to also cap an undefeated season at 48-0.

Julian Bowie, Pocatello boys basketball : Combined for 45 points in back-to-backs wins over Preston to lead the Thunder to a second consecutive district championship.

Blake Buchanan, Lake City boys basketball : Posted 20 points, included 12 in the second quarter, and 12 rebounds for a double-double in a 85-54 win over Coeur d’Alene for its third consecutive district title.

Mia Furman, Rocky Mountain girls wrestling : The No. 6-ranked girl in the nation pinned her way to a second state title where only one match even reached the third round. Defeated Post Falls’ Abigale Piper by second-round pin in 145-pound final.

Nikko Gonzalez, Nampa boys wrestling : Pulled off a stunning upset by denying Eagle’s Tanner Frothinger of a fourth state title with a pin in overtime in the Class 5A 138-pound title match for his first championship.

Hunter Hobbs, South Fremont boys wrestling : Became the 14th in Class 3A (and 37th overall) four-time state champion in Idaho history with a 15-0 technical fall over Quinn Hood in the 182-pound championship bout.

Taylor Hood, Buhl girls wrestling : Upset No. 1 seed and Rollie Lane champ Kadence Beck with a stunning pin en route to claiming 114-pound championship with a pin over Alice Smith in just 27 seconds in the finals.

Jason Mara, Meridian boys wrestling : Along with teammate Cade White (160), became the Warriors’ first three-time state champion with an 11-2 major decision over Middleton’s Jacob Blanford in Class 5A 152-pound final to set himself up as trying to be first four-timer next season.

Hans Newby, Grace boys wrestling : Was the eighth in Class 2A (and 36th overall) four-time state champion in Idaho history with a 10-0 major decision against Ches Lee in the 113-pound final.

Alyssa Randles, Coeur d’Alene girls wrestling : Became the first girl in Idaho history to win four state titles with her pin on Sophie Sarver in girls' 126-pound final.

Jadon Skellenger. Bishop Kelly boys wrestling : Recorded first undefeated season (44-0) in school history with 7-1 decision over Caldwell’s Gracin Go in Class 4A 152-pound final for his first state championship.

Reece Woods, Eagle girls wrestling : Won back-to-back titles at 185 pounds with a first-round pin over Thunder Ridge’s Shauna Anderson to also help the Mustangs win their third consecutive team championship.

Skyla Zimmerman, Moscow girls wrestling : Capped a 27-0 perfect season with a 7-2 decision over American Falls’ Courtney Hunt in 120-pound final for back-to-back state championships.