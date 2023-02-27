Itron announces closure of Waseca plant in late 2024

Itron, Inc., which works on the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced plans to relocate its manufacturing operations in Waseca to the company’s West Union, South Carolina facility (also known as Oconee).

“The transition is part of Itron’s plan to improve our global supply chain and increase efficiency in our business operations,” a release from the company said. “The company is finalizing the transition plan for tech transfers and relocation of production from Waseca to Oconee, resulting in the closure of the Waseca plant toward the end of 2024.”

“This was a difficult decision. Our Waseca employees have played an integral role in bringing Itron’s products and solutions to the market. We are taking these steps to strengthen our company and enhance competitiveness by establishing a single manufacturing Center of Excellence in North America in South Carolina,” said Tom Deitrich, Itron’s president & CEO.

Itron is committed to supporting affected employees during the transition. The company will provide career placement services, extended insurance coverage and a severance package based on years of service to U.S. benefit-eligible employees affected by this move.