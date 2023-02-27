Steelers Sleeper Position They'll Draft Early

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't waiting around and risking another year of struggle.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have plenty of eyes on the cornerbacks, inside linebackers and offensive linemen during the 2023 NFL Combine and throughout the entire draft process. But realistically, there's a position they won't let slide too far in the draft before selecting one.

While Pittsburgh will assure themselves they have two starting inside linebackers during the season, it's easy to find one worth signing in free agency. The NFL Draft brings young, developing players, but in the group that will go early, they aren't day one-ready at the next level.

At cornerback, it wouldn't surprise anyone if the Steelers selected one with the 17th-overall pick. Same with offensive linemen.

But when it's all said and done, Pittsburgh has lived and died of the same philosophy their entire existence, and with Kenny Pickett still developing, nothing is going to change this year. If anything, it'll put more of an emphasis on the position the Steelers see most urgent in the NFL Draft.

