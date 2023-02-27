Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down Troll Who Attacked Her Appearance After Undergoing Surgery To Remove Facial Tumor

@khloekardashian/instagram

Khloé Kardashian isn't here for the haters! On Sunday, February 26, the reality star, 38, took to Instagram to share a gym selfie with her followers , writing, "Happy Sunday 🤍."

However, one person couldn't help but focus on a small detail.

"And what the heck is on your cheek ," one person asked, to which she replied, “A bandage 🩹 I had a tumor removed from my face but I’m totally ok. Thank you for asking ❤️.”

The mom-of-two — she shares daughter True and an unnamed son with ex Tristan Thompson — also responded to other users who had questions about her procedure.

@khloekardashian/instagram

"Is that a Band-Aid on your jaw line or makeup?" one asked, to which she said, "No just the one. I assume the photo flips if you take a photo with the front camera vs the back camera. Not exactly sure but thank goodness I only had one on my face."

Others sent the reality star sweet messages . "Never forget how powerful and gorgeous in and out you are Koko!! I love u 4ever looking stunning as always," while another said, "beautiful koko."

A third persn gushed, "Love u khlo."

As OK! previously reported, Kardashian came clean in October 2022 about what was really going on with her face. "I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I've been wearing one for the past few weeks," she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time.

"I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging," she said. "Dermatologist Dr. Tess Mauricio examined it, and a second biopsy was ran by Dr. Daniel Behroozan because what they both were seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age . A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face."

"I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer , a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who knew I would take incredible care of my face," the Hulu star continued. "I'm grateful to share that Dr. Fischer was able to get everything — all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process. So, here we are ... you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look."

mega

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Fortunately, Kardashian is doing just fine.

"Thank you to my amazing doctors!! Garth, I am so beyond grateful for you!!! I know how deeply you didn't want to cut into my face, but you did it to protect me," she stated. "I trust you with everything and I'm so grateful we caught this early. I was lucky and all I have is a scar to tell a story with. Most people aren't as lucky as me and I am forever thankful and grateful."