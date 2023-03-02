USPS announces job fairs in Philadelphia suburbs, Delaware during March
By CBS3 Staff,
2 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The United States Postal Service has announced several job fair locations. In addition to hosting 16 events in Philadelphia, USPS will also hold another 20 events in the suburbs of Philly, including Delaware and up through the Lehigh Valley this March.
Here are the Philadelphia job fairs which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
March 1 - Torresdale Post Office -10380 Drummond Rd., Philadelphia 19114
March 2 - Paschall Post Office - 7300 Lindbergh Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19153
March 3 - Overbrook Station - 658 N. 63rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19151
March 7 - Main Post Office - 3000 Chestnut St., Philadelphia PA 19104
March 8 – Kingsessing Station - 5311 Florence Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19143
March 9 - Germantown Station - 5209 Greene St., Philadelphia PA 19144
March 10 - N. Philadelphia Station - 2601 N. 16th St., Philadelphia, PA 19132
March 14 - Main Post Office - 3000 Chestnut S.t, Philadelphia PA 19104
March 15 - East Germantown - 2031 66th Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19138
March 16 – Tacony Station - 4620 Longshore Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19135
March 17 - Paschall Station - 7300 Lindbergh Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19153
March 21 - Main Post Office - 3000 Chestnut St., Philadelphia PA 19104
March 22 - Market Square Station – 7782 Crittenden St., Philadelphia, PA 19118
March 23 – Bustleton Station – 9925 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19115
March 24 – Kingsessing Station – 5311 Florence Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19143
March 28 - Main Post Office - 3000 Chestnut St., Philadelphia PA 19104
Every of the following job fairs will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Here is a look at the full list of the USPS job fairs in the region:
March 1 – Bethlehem Post Office – 17 S. Commerce Way, Bethlehem, PA 18017
March 2 – Chester Post Office - 400 Edgmont Ave., Chester, PA 19013
March 3 – Levittown Post Office – 7200 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055
March 4 – Reading Post Office – 2100 N. 13th St., Reading, PA 19601
March 7 – Harleysville Post Office – 600 Oak Dr., Harleysville, PA 19438
March 8 – Pottstown Post Office - 770 E. High St., Reading, PA 19464
March 9 – Wilmington/Lancaster Post Office – 1500 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE 19805
March 10 – Tri-County Post Office - 1000 W. Valley Rd., Southeastern, PA 19399
March 14 – Coatesville Post Office - 230 E. Chestnut St., Coatesville, PA 19320
March 15 – Phoenixville Post Office - 116 Gay St., Phoenixville, PA 19460
March 16 – West Chester Post Office – 1050 Airport Rd., West Chester, PA 19380
March 17 – Morrisville Post Office – 950 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067
March 21 - Wilmington/Edgmoor Post Office – 4901 Governor Printz Blvd., Wilmington, DE 19809
March 22 – Chester Post Office - 400 Edgmont Ave., Chester, PA 19013
March 23 – Doylestown Post Office – 8 Atkinson Dr., Doylestown, PA 18901
March 24 – Conshohocken Post Office – 425 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428
March 28 – Allentown Post Office – 442 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA 18101
March 29 – Exton Post Office – 430 Exton Square Pkwy., Exton, PA 19341
March 30 - Levittown Post Office - 7200 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055
March 31 - Wilmington/Talleyville Post Office - 3911 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803
