CBS Philly

USPS announces job fairs in Philadelphia suburbs, Delaware during March

By CBS3 Staff,

2 days ago

USPS announces job fairs in Philadelphia suburbs, Delaware 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The United States Postal Service has announced several job fair locations. In addition to hosting 16 events in Philadelphia, USPS will also hold another 20 events in the suburbs of Philly, including Delaware and up through the Lehigh Valley this March.

Here are the Philadelphia job fairs which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  • March 1 - Torresdale Post Office -10380 Drummond Rd., Philadelphia 19114
  • March 2 - Paschall Post Office - 7300 Lindbergh Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19153
  • March 3 - Overbrook Station - 658 N. 63rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19151
  • March 7 - Main Post Office - 3000 Chestnut St., Philadelphia PA 19104
  • March 8 – Kingsessing Station - 5311 Florence Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19143
  • March 9 - Germantown Station - 5209 Greene St., Philadelphia PA 19144
  • March 10 - N. Philadelphia Station - 2601 N. 16th St., Philadelphia, PA 19132
  • March 14 - Main Post Office - 3000 Chestnut S.t, Philadelphia PA 19104
  • March 15 - East Germantown - 2031 66th Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19138
  • March 16 – Tacony Station - 4620 Longshore Ave.,  Philadelphia, PA 19135
  • March 17 - Paschall Station - 7300 Lindbergh Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19153
  • March 21 - Main Post Office - 3000 Chestnut St., Philadelphia PA 19104
  • March 22 - Market Square Station – 7782 Crittenden St., Philadelphia, PA 19118
  • March 23 – Bustleton Station – 9925 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19115
  • March 24 – Kingsessing Station – 5311 Florence Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19143
  • March 28 - Main Post Office - 3000 Chestnut St., Philadelphia PA 19104

Every of the following job fairs will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Here is a look at the full list of the USPS job fairs in the region:

  • March 1 – Bethlehem Post Office – 17 S. Commerce Way, Bethlehem, PA 18017
  • March 2 – Chester Post Office - 400 Edgmont Ave., Chester, PA 19013
  • March 3 – Levittown Post Office – 7200 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055
  • March 4 – Reading Post Office – 2100 N. 13th St., Reading, PA 19601
  • March 7 – Harleysville Post Office – 600 Oak Dr., Harleysville, PA 19438
  • March 8 – Pottstown Post Office  - 770 E. High St., Reading, PA 19464
  • March 9 – Wilmington/Lancaster Post Office – 1500 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE 19805
  • March 10 – Tri-County Post Office  - 1000 W. Valley Rd., Southeastern, PA 19399
  • March 14 – Coatesville Post Office - 230 E. Chestnut St., Coatesville, PA  19320
  • March 15 – Phoenixville Post Office  - 116 Gay St., Phoenixville, PA 19460
  • March 16 – West Chester Post Office – 1050 Airport Rd., West Chester, PA 19380
  • March 17 – Morrisville Post Office – 950 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067
  • March 21 - Wilmington/Edgmoor Post Office – 4901 Governor Printz Blvd., Wilmington, DE 19809
  • March 22 – Chester Post Office  - 400 Edgmont Ave., Chester, PA 19013
  • March 23 – Doylestown Post Office – 8 Atkinson Dr., Doylestown, PA 18901
  • March 24 – Conshohocken Post Office – 425 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428
  • March 28 – Allentown Post Office –  442 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA 18101
  • March 29 – Exton Post Office – 430 Exton Square Pkwy., Exton, PA 19341
  • March 30 - Levittown Post Office  -  7200 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055
  • March 31 - Wilmington/Talleyville Post Office - 3911 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803

Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers .

