SF Giants: Donovan Walton out after offseason shoulder surgery

SF Giants infielder Donovan Walton has been absent from spring training while he rehabs from offseason surgery.

Donovan Walton was expected to be in a preseason competition to be the SF Giants utility infielder this spring. However, the 28-year-old infielder has been absent from the early days of spring training. It turns out that Walton underwent shoulder surgery last September and is not expected to return to action until early May.

SF Giants infielder Donovan Walton turns a double play. (2022) Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Walton was acquired by the Giants last season in a trade for pitching prospect Prelander Berroa that was recently called "the worst trade of 2022." While Berroa has quickly impressed scouts in the Mariners farm system, Walton has failed to find any traction in San Francisco.

Walton hit just .158/.179/.303 in 78 plate appearances with the Giants last season and was arguably just as bad defensively. Walton made two errors in 13 games at shortstop with the Giants last season and was graded as three outs below average by Outs Above Average.

Optioned to the minors, Walton had one of the least productive minor-league seasons of his career. With the Giants Triple-A affiliate, he hit .225/.345/.358 triple-slash in 20 games before undergoing surgery. The Giants obviously hope that the shoulder injury that eventually required surgery played a large role in his struggles.

Nevertheless, the Giants non-tendered Walton last offseason and re-signed him to a minor-league contract. Walton is almost certainly destined for Triple-A following his injury. Currently, infielders like Isan Díaz and Brett Wisely ( Giants #22 prospect ) are likely ahead of Walton on the organization's depth chart.

Given Walton's injury, other prospects like Casey Schmitt (#3 prospect), Tyler Fitzgerald (#20 prospect), and Will Wilson will have an opportunity to move ahead of Walton as well. Still, Walton is career .289/.383/.489 hitter with 30 doubles and 15 home runs in 479 plate appearances at Triple-A with nearly as many walks (53) as strikeouts (55). If Walton can find his form following shoulder surgery, he could emerge as a surprising contributor for the SF Giants this season.