No traces of Auburn left in USA TODAY coaches poll

Auburn’s last foothold in the USA TODAY coaches poll is no more.

In last week’s poll, the Tigers held on to two measly votes after a loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores, but a drubbing at the hands of the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday was enough to seal Auburn’s fate. The Tigers are not featured in the poll’s top 25 and have no votes otherwise, which means that Bruce Pearl’s squad has been entirely expunged from the rankings for the first time this season.

In the two games the most recent poll took into consideration, Auburn won a close matchup against an unranked Ole Miss team, 78-74 and dropped an ugly game on the road against the unranked Kentucky Wildcats 86-54. The Tigers will have one more shot to get back into the polls before tournament season, but chances are bleaker when their competition is taken into consideration — the team will face No. 14 Tennessee and No. 2 Alabama to close out the year, two teams Auburn has already lost to this season.

USA TODAY Sports College Basketball Coaches Poll down below:

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Houston 27-2 794(27) –

2 Alabama 25-4 752 (2) –

3 Kansas 24-5 729 (3)

4 UCLA 25-4 728 -1

5 Purdue 24-5 630 –

6 Marquette 23-6 626

7 Texas 22-7 558

8 Baylor 21-8 527

9 Arizona 24-5 518 -2

10 Gonzaga 25-5 515

11 Kansas State 22-7 469

12 Virginia 21-6 389 -6

13 Indiana 20-9 362

14

21-8 353 -1

15 Miami 23-6 349 -4

16 Saint Mary’s 25-6 339 -2

17 Xavier 21-8 274 -2

18 Connecticut 22-7 254

19 San Diego State 23-5 251

20 Providence 21-8 239 -2

21 Texas A&M 21-8 113

22 TCU 19-10 109

23 Creighton 18-11 95 -4

24 Maryland 20-9 82

25 Pittsburgh 21-8 64