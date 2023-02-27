Open in App
Syracuse, NY
Judah Mintz Named ACC Rookie of the Week for Fifth Time

By Mike McAllister,

6 days ago

One of the bright spots in Syracuse basketball’s recent blowout losses has been the play of freshman point guard Judah Mintz. Mintz has been superb scoring the basketball and distributing, even showcasing an improved three point shot as he has made eight of his last 10 over the last four games from deep. That has led to him being named ACC Rookie of the Week for the fifth time this season. Mintz also took home the weekly award December 12 th , December 19 th , January 2 nd and February 13 th .

More from a press release from the ACC:

Mintz averaged 19.5 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in Syracuse’s road games against Clemson and Pitt. He was 14-for-24 (58.3%) from the field and 5-for-6 (83.3%) from behind the arc. He recorded 23 points and hit all four of his 3-point attempts Wednesday at Clemson. On Saturday he posted 16 points and dished out six assists at Pitt.

2022-23 ACC Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week Honors

Nov. 14 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Nov. 21 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Nov. 28 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Dec. 5 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Dec. 12 – Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

Dec. 19 – Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

Dec. 27 – Cam Corhen, F, Florida State

Jan. 2 – Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

Jan. 9 – Mike James, G/F, Louisville

Jan. 16 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Jan. 23 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Jan. 30 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Feb. 6 – Dereck Lively II, C, Duke

Feb. 13 – Chas Kelley II, G, Boston College; Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

Feb. 20 – Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Feb. 27 – Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

