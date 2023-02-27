Cleveland Browns Announce an Increase in Season Ticket Cost
By Brandon Little,
6 days ago
Season tickets will be a slightly higher price than normal for Cleveland Browns fans going forward.
Cleveland Browns season ticket holders will have to dig just a little deeper in their bank account when buying their tickets this coming season. The team announced that their will be a slight hike in ticket prices.
40 percent of the ticket holders will see a jump of about $5 a game on their season tickets. 30 percent of holders will be getting a $10 bump up in price. The Browns are set to have nine home games in 2023, so the price jump is about $100 for most ticket holders when you add the exhibition game in.
Cleveland is coming off of a losing season where they finished with a record of 7-10. News broke today that owner Jimmy Haslam is buying a stake in an NBA franchise as well, which makes it all a bit more interesting.
Browns fans are one of a kind and will still be out and rowdy during each one of the nine home games. But the jump in the price won't be welcomed by many still.
