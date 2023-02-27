Kennesaw State unveils new campaign to attract applicants for staff positions

Kennesaw State University has launched a new branding campaign designed to help attract top talent to work in staff positions at the state’s third-largest public university by highlighting the opinions of people who already work there.

“Since talented staff are best positioned to authentically tell compelling stories of their experiences here, KSU is featuring staff members in our campaign images and outreach,” said Karen McDonnell, assistant vice president of human resources.

The campaign springs from a survey of more than 1,000 staff members. From the results, three themes of why people choose to work at KSU emerged:

Purpose – The ability to have a positive influence on students’ futures.Growth – Opportunities to learn and advance.Stability – Excellent benefits and a good work-life balance.

KSU alumna Tiffany Hartz, director of marketing for Campus Services, leads off the marketing campaign starting the week of Feb. 27.

“Tiffany embodies the spirit and accomplishments that make KSU outstanding,” McDonnell said. Look for the employer brand-positioning campaign on the KSU website, Instagram, career fairs and other sites.