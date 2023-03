Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Windermere-based Isleworth Realty got inquiries from house hunters seeking a home not on the market in Isleworth or anywhere in Central Florida -- so the real estate firm found one.

The company reached out to Flavio Augusto da Silva, the former owner of professional soccer team Orlando City, Isleworth Realty Broker Monica Lochmandy told the Orlando Business Journal.

Though da Silva and his family weren’t interested in selling at the time, the interest from buyers resulted in the da Silvas selling their mansion at 9538 Blanche Cove Drive in Windermere for a Central Florida record price.

