theplaylist.net

‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ Review: Idris Elba Leads A Serviceable Entertaining Thriller That Won’t Reinvent A Thing By Leslie Byron Pitt, 6 days ago

By Leslie Byron Pitt, 6 days ago

“Luther: The Fallen Sun” comes out as the chatter about Idris Elba as James Bond has finally dissipated. A film that makes enough passes to ...