Port Canaveral is now the new title holder of the “world’s busiest cruise port” after welcoming more than 4 million cruise passengers in 2022.

The Central Florida sea hub’s 4.07 million passengers edged out PortMiami’s 4.02 million to take the top spot.

“We’ve always aimed to be the best cruise port in the world, but what an achievement to now be known as the busiest,” said Port Canaveral CEO Capt. John Murray in a prepared statement. “This historic milestone is testament to the efforts of our team and cruise partners to provide a best-in-class experience for all cruise guests sailing from Port Canaveral.”

