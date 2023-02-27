Open in App
Kevin Durant Fires Back At Charles Barkley Over Comments Of LeBron James Winning Without The Heat Superteam

By Orlando Silva,

5 days ago

It didn't take long for Kevin Durant to reply to Charles Barkley saying LeBron James won without a superteam to prove him wrong.

Kevin Durant was quick to fire back at Charles Barkley over some comments claiming LeBron James tried to prove him wrong.

Earlier today, Chuck said LeBron made sure to win without Dwyane Wade to get the respect of old players.

"[LeBron] says, 'I had to win a championship without D-Wade to get old heads' respect.' Kobe Bryant says, 'I have to win a championship without Shaq to get these old heads off my back.' I hold Kevin Durant to the same criteria."

Durant wasn't having any of that and took to Twitter to reply to the former NBA MVP.

"I don’t remember [LeBron] saying this… Somebody link me to the article," Durant quote-tweeted a video of Clutch Points.

Barkley has become one of Durant's biggest critics in recent times, and even though they made amends for a couple of months, these two constantly go at it, trying to prove their point and win the argument against the other.

Durant recently called out Barkley for wanting to change teams during his career and criticizing him for the same thing , but even though KD is always replying, Chuck doesn't stop.

Charles Barkley Says Kevin Durant Must Win A Championship Without A Superteam

In the wake of Durant's trade to the Phoenix Suns, the former player-turned-analyst claimed that this would be a big chance for KD to become a 'bus driver' if he led the Suns to the promised land. Chuck couldn't do it, as the Michael Jordan-led beat him in the 1993 NBA Finals , but now Durant has a terrific opportunity to reach the promised land.

This is a big challenge for Durant, who has made it clear he's there to help the Suns , praising Devin Booker and pretty much hyping the team up ahead of the final stretch of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.

Whenever Barkley speaks, everybody listens, and Durant isn't an exception. He's ready to fire back, too, and that won't change anytime soon.

