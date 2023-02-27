Kevin Durant Fires Back At Charles Barkley Over Comments Of LeBron James Winning Without The Heat Superteam

"[LeBron] says, 'I had to win a championship without D-Wade to get old heads' respect.' Kobe Bryant says, 'I have to win a championship without Shaq to get these old heads off my back.' I hold Kevin Durant to the same criteria."
Durant wasn't having any of that and took to Twitter to reply to the former NBA MVP.
"I don’t remember [LeBron] saying this… Somebody link me to the article," Durant quote-tweeted a video of Clutch Points.
Barkley has become one of Durant's biggest critics in recent times, and even though they made amends for a couple of months, these two constantly go at it, trying to prove their point and win the argument against the other.
This is a big challenge for Durant, who has made it clear he's there to help the Suns , praising Devin Booker and pretty much hyping the team up ahead of the final stretch of the 2022-23 NBA regular season.
Whenever Barkley speaks, everybody listens, and Durant isn't an exception. He's ready to fire back, too, and that won't change anytime soon.
