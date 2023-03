Robb punches ticket to state as Saints host Section 2AA Individual Championships

Over the course of the two-day Section 2AA individual hosted by St. Peter, the Saints wrestlers faced off against some of the top competition that the state of Minnesota has to offer with bids to states on the line. Leighton Robb led the way for St. Peter as he earned a second-place finish to qualify to compete in St. Paul this upcoming weekend.

The individual state competition begins Friday, March 3 at the Excel Energy Center and goes through Saturday night. Information regarding ticketing and scheduling can be obtained on the MSHSL website.

Robb punched his ticket to state after receiving a first-round bye before earning a fall victory followed by 8-5 decision in the semifinals. Robb once again faced New Prague’s Joey Novak, the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the weight class at Class AA, who gave Robb his only loss in the tournament. After receiving a no-contest in the second-place match, Robb secured the right to continue wrestling.

Eight other wrestlers for St. Peter also earned top-five finishes in the highly competitive section, Brock Guth (fourth), Ryan Moelter (fifth), Charlie Born (fifth), Nakiye Mercado (fourth), Harold Born (third), Taylen Travaille (fourth), Cole Filand (fifth) and Haadi Ahmed (fifth).

106 — Elijah Mercado (28-14) placed 8th and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Elijah Mercado (St. Peter) 28-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Ethan Strack (Scott West) 15-14 won by decision over Elijah Mercado (St. Peter) 28-14 (Dec 10-4)

Cons. Round 2 — Elijah Mercado (St. Peter) 28-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 — Isaiah Depa (Delano) 22-18 won by decision over Elijah Mercado (St. Peter) 28-14 (Dec 15-9)

113 — Brock Guth (23-17) placed 4th and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Brock Guth (St. Peter) 23-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Kyle McCarthy (New Prague) 27-21 won by decision over Brock Guth (St. Peter) 23-17 (Dec 11-4)

Cons. Round 2 — Brock Guth (St. Peter) 23-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 — Brock Guth (St. Peter) 23-17 won by tech fall over Keegan O‘Meara (Tri-City United) 20-30 (TF-1.5 4:00 (17-2))

Cons. Semi — Brock Guth (St. Peter) 23-17 won by decision over Landon Hinchcliff (Delano) 23-22 (Dec 8-4)

3rd Place Match — Kyle McCarthy (New Prague) 27-21 won by fall over Brock Guth (St. Peter) 23-17 (Fall 2:54)

120 — Ryan Moelter (25-18) placed 5th and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) 25-18 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) 25-18 won by decision over Isaac Pumper (New Prague) 13-17 (Dec 6-1)

Semifinal — Kaleb Mead (Watertown Mayer- Mayer Luth.) 38-10 won by decision over Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) 25-18 (Dec 8-3)

Cons. Semi — Cam Tousignant (Scott West) 23-18 won by decision over Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) 25-18 (Dec 7-3)

5th Place Match — Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) 25-18 won by decision over Brayden Linsmeier (Glencoe — Lester Prairie) 19-26 (Dec 4-3)

126 — Charlie Born (28-17) placed 5th and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Charlie Born (St. Peter) 28-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Brody Ruschmeier (Glencoe — Lester Prairie) 31-16 won by decision over Charlie Born (St. Peter) 28-17 (Dec 7-2)

Cons. Round 2 — Charlie Born (St. Peter) 28-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 — Charlie Born (St. Peter) 28-17 won by decision over Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 18-24 (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Semi — Parker Jackson (Watertown Mayer- Mayer Luth.) 34-9 won by decision over Charlie Born (St. Peter) 28-17 (Dec 8-2)

5th Place Match — Charlie Born (St. Peter) 28-17 won by decision over Cody Thompson (New Prague) 8-26 (Dec 4-0)

132 — Deontre Torres (19-18) placed 6th and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Deontre Torres (St. Peter) 19-18 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Mason Breeggemann (Scott West) 16-11 won by fall over Deontre Torres (St. Peter) 19-18 (Fall 3:29)

Cons. Round 2 — Deontre Torres (St. Peter) 19-18 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 — Deontre Torres (St. Peter) 19-18 won by fall over Terry Somerville (Mound-Westonka) 12-16 (Fall 3:55)

Cons. Semi — Brandon Michel (New Prague) 31-18 won by major decision over Deontre Torres (St. Peter) 19-18 (MD 9-0)

5th Place Match — Jackson Wischnack (Glencoe — Lester Prairie) 14-18 won by fall over Deontre Torres (St. Peter) 19-18 (Fall 4:17)

138 — Nakiye Mercado (31-15) placed 4th and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 31-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 31-15 won by decision over Cole Herrmann (New Prague) 32-19 (Dec 4-2)

Semifinal — Matt Randolph (Scott West) 42-3 won by decision over Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 31-15 (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Semi — Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 31-15 won by major decision over Jack Entinger (Watertown Mayer- Mayer Luth.) 24-22 (MD 9-1)

3rd Place Match — Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 34-13 won by decision over Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 31-15 (Dec 5-0)

145 — Evan Walter (30-18) placed 6th and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Evan Walter (St. Peter) 30-18 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Shafer Ehmke (Mankato West) 24-17 won by major decision over Evan Walter (St. Peter) 30-18 (MD 12-3)

Cons. Round 2 — Evan Walter (St. Peter) 30-18 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 — Evan Walter (St. Peter) 30-18 won by fall over Al Zuniga-Lopez (Mound-Westonka) 7-16 (Fall 3:14)

Cons. Semi — Steven Duske (Watertown Mayer- Mayer Luth.) 28-15 won by decision over Evan Walter (St. Peter) 30-18 (Dec 7-3)

5th Place Match — Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 25-22 won by decision over Evan Walter (St. Peter) 30-18 (Dec 4-2)

152 — Harold Born (32-14) placed 3rd and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Harold Born (St. Peter) 32-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Harold Born (St. Peter) 32-14 won by fall over Ben Glogowski (Mankato East) 27-14 (Fall 4:38)

Semifinal — Colton Bornholdt (New Prague) 46-3 won by tech fall over Harold Born (St. Peter) 32-14 (TF-1.5 3:13 (20-5))

Cons. Semi — Harold Born (St. Peter) 32-14 won by decision over Patrick Duske (Watertown Mayer- Mayer Luth.) 29-17 (Dec 6-4)

3rd Place Match — Harold Born (St. Peter) 32-14 won by fall over Ben Glogowski (Mankato East) 27-14 (Fall 0:47)

2nd Place Match — Cael Olson (Delano) 38-8 won by decision over Harold Born (St. Peter) 32-14 (Dec 8-3)

160 — Taylen Travaille (21-12) placed 4th and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 21-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 21-12 won by fall over Jeff Ritter (Delano) 15-12 (Fall 3:35)

Semifinal — Damian Riewe (Mankato West) 30-3 won by fall over Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 21-12 (Fall 1:25)

Cons. Semi — Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 21-12 won by fall over Frankie Stevenson (Orono) 25-24 (Fall 3:49)

3rd Place Match — Jace Cacka (Glencoe — Lester Prairie) 42-4 won by fall over Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 21-12 (Fall 2:51)

170 — Joseph Connor (13-29) placed 8th and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Joseph Connor (St. Peter) 13-29 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Bryce Burkett (Watertown Mayer- Mayer Luth.) 43-0 won by fall over Joseph Connor (St. Peter) 13-29 (Fall 3:17)

Cons. Round 2 — Joseph Connor (St. Peter) 13-29 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 — Connor Meyer (Glencoe — Lester Prairie) 22-16 won by decision over Joseph Connor (St. Peter) 13-29 (Dec 7-3)

182 — Cole Filand (26-17) placed 5th and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Cole Filand (St. Peter) 26-17 won by fall over Ben Nellis (Delano) 2-8 (Fall 2:53)

Quarterfinal — Dylan Thomas (Scott West) 33-14 won by decision over Cole Filand (St. Peter) 26-17 (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Round 2 — Cole Filand (St. Peter) 26-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 — Cole Filand (St. Peter) 26-17 won by fall over Jaden Palmer (Watertown Mayer- Mayer Luth.) 24-22 (Fall 3:35)

Cons. Semi — Brian Thilges (Mankato East) 33-8 won by major decision over Cole Filand (St. Peter) 26-17 (MD 12-1)

5th Place Match — Cole Filand (St. Peter) 26-17 won by fall over Owen Johnson (New Prague) 19-18 (Fall 2:11)

195 — Leighton Robb (36-7) placed 2nd and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 36-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 36-7 won by fall over Kolton Duff (Tri-City United) 13-24 (Fall 1:08)

Semifinal — Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 36-7 won by decision over Tristan Holbrook (Scott West) 38-11 (Dec 8-5)

1st Place Match — Joey Novak (New Prague) 47-2 won by fall over Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 36-7 (Fall 1:25)

2nd Place Match — Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 36-7 won by no contest over Tristan Holbrook (Scott West) 38-11 (NC)

220 — Kemper Ely (28-16) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Kemper Ely (St. Peter) 28-16 won by fall over Peter Depa (Delano) 9-21 (Fall 1:10)

Quarterfinal — Aaron Higgins (Glencoe — Lester Prairie) 31-7 won by decision over Kemper Ely (St. Peter) 28-16 (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Round 2 — Drake Woodruff (Mound-Westonka) 15-20 won by fall over Kemper Ely (St. Peter) 28-16 (Fall 3:21)

285 — Haadi Ahmed (20-17) placed 5th and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Haadi Ahmed (St. Peter) 20-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Nathan Woodward (Rockford) 10-10 won by fall over Haadi Ahmed (St. Peter) 20-17 (Fall 0:22)

Cons. Round 2 — Haadi Ahmed (St. Peter) 20-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 — Haadi Ahmed (St. Peter) 20-17 won by fall over Brady Gregory (New Prague) 7-17 (Fall 5:40)

Cons. Semi — Carson Schoenbauer (Scott West) 35-10 won by fall over Haadi Ahmed (St. Peter) 20-17 (Fall 0:47)

5th Place Match — Haadi Ahmed (St. Peter) 20-17 won by decision over Noah Dinsmore (Mankato West) 12-21 (Dec 3-1)