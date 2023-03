Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A highly-visible Walgreens location that once had been heralded as a big win for downtown Orlando’s retail landscape will close.

Signs posted at the Walgreens at 190 S. Orange Ave., at the northwest corner of Orange Avenue and Church Street, indicate the store will close March 30.

Kris Lathan, a corporate spokeswoman for Walgreens, confirmed the store’s looming closure to Orlando Business Journal — as well as the scheduled closure for the Walgreens at 4502 S. Orange Blossom Trail in south Orlando.

