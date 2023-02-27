Multiple NFL Teams Reportedly Out On Aaron Rodgers

The Chicago Bears have the cherished first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but they also have a quarterback in Justin Fields. The Bears are reportedly leaning toward trading their No. 1 pick, and thus, keeping Fields in Chicago.

The Bears could turn one draft pick into many by striking a deal with a quarterback-desperate team, and one that isn't interested in signing a veteran like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers or free agent Derek Carr.

The Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers all seem to fall within that category, according to Peter King of NBC Sports . They all have a need at quarterback and are picking within the top nine, which is formidable and tradable draft capital to put toward acquiring the No. 1 pick.

"I hear — though it might be smoke — that none of the four wants to scotch-tape a veteran like 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers and probably not Derek Carr," King said . "So the Bears, if they’re not going to use the first pick on a quarterback, could get rich quick by using quarterback desperation against these four teams."

Despite emerging from his darkness retreat last week , Rodgers has yet to announce whether or not he'll play football in 2023. The 39-year-old quarterback has nearly $60 million guaranteed waiting for him next season if he returns.

If Breer's assessment of the situation is accurate, the Jets may be one of the only remaining teams willing to take a stab at the 18-year NFL veteran. Prior to today's report, the Raiders have been extensively linked to Rodgers after deciding to release Derek Carr earlier this month.

Do you believe the Raiders, Colts, Panthers and Texans are out on Aaron Rodgers for good?