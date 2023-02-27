‘A community hero:’ Cobb County Deputy dies while taking a jog

A Georgia sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of its own.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that Deputy Gregory Scott Smith died on Sunday.

According to the Facebook post, Smith was found unresponsive while out on a jog.

“We mourn a community hero,” the Facebook post states.

The sheriff’s office thanked the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and the Paulding County Fire and Rescue for attempting to save Smith’s life.

The department received several comments since announcing Smith’s passing.

“Some people truly leave an imprint on our hearts. “Smitty” was truly one of those...a man of few words, but I’ll never forget the smile, work ethic & humbleness. Rest Well G Smith,” Na’Cole Worthy said.

Denise Frazier wrote, “Praying for the Smith family during this time and sending condolences as well. G. Smith was a great man with a kind spirit and a welcoming smile a great man to work with you will be truly missed.”

Smith served the Cobb County community from 2008 to 2023. He was 58.

