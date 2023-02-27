Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

On this date: Steelers broadcaster Myron Cope died 15 years ago

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group,

5 days ago
This Monday marks 15 years since the Steelers and the Pittsburgh community mourned the loss of legendary broadcaster and sportswriter Myron Cope, who died Feb. 27, 2008 at the age of 79.

Born Myron Sidney Kopelman, the Taylor Allderdice and Pitt graduate was a sportswriter with the Erie Daily Times, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Sports Illustrated and Saturday Evening Post before taking to broadcasting.

Cope started as the Steelers’ radio color analyst in 1970, and over his 35-year career with the team, Cope became a huge fan favorite with his comedic personality, nasal voice with a Pittsburgh accent and colorful catchphrases, such as “yoi,” “okle dokle,” and “hmm-hah.”

