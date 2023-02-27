'Still got some time in him': Former President Jimmy Carter doing well in hospice care, niece says

Former President Jimmy Carter might have more time left despite deciding to receive end-of life care instead of additional medical intervention, according to the 98-year-old's niece.

Leanne Smith told FOX News Digital that the former president had a "good day" Sunday, adding that she feels like "he's still got some time in him."

Carter entered hospice care, opting to forgo any additional medical treatment, according to a Feb. 18 statement Saturday from the Carter Center, the charity created by Carter and his wife Rosalynn in 1982.

"After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team," the statement read.

At 98, he's lived longer than any other former commander-in-chief. And his 42 years after leaving the White House means he has spent more time as an ex-president than anyone else.

In 2015, Carter shared that he had been diagnosed with cancer – metastatic melanoma – found during a surgery on his liver, which had spread to his brain. Several months later, Carter announced he was no longer receiving treatment and that his scans didn't show signs of cancer.

Shortly after the news of Carter's move to hospice care, Kim Fuller, another niece of Carter's, spoke about her uncle's legacy during a sermon at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, where the former President previously taught, according to FOX News Digital.

"He had a good day," Smith told FOX News Digital. "In fact, about 30 minutes ago, I got a text. They knew I made broccoli and cheese soup, so before I came to meet with you, I dropped broccoli and cheese soup off to be delivered to the house, because he's eating and talking … so it is amazing. He's still got some time in him. I just feel like it."

